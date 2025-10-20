WLS Celebrates Third Year as a Paxton Access Partner

LONDON, UK, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of expertise, is proud to mark its third year as an official Paxton Access Partner. This milestone highlights WLS’s commitment to delivering world-class access control solutions to businesses and organisations across London and the South East.

Since joining the Paxton Partner programme, WLS has successfully designed and installed advanced access control systems for a wide range of clients, including commercial offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and high-security environments. The partnership enables WLS to provide customers with Paxton’s innovative access solutions, known for their reliability, scalability, and seamless integration with broader security infrastructures.

As a Paxton Access Partner, WLS’s team of engineers undergo continuous training and certification, ensuring every project meets the highest standards of technical excellence and compliance. Clients benefit from bespoke system design, professional installation, and ongoing support, giving them confidence in the long-term performance and security of their sites.

“Reaching our third year as a Paxton Access Partner is a proud moment for WLS,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. “Paxton’s cutting-edge solutions perfectly complement our expertise, enabling us to deliver access control systems that combine innovation, reliability, and ease of use. This partnership strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for secure, integrated solutions across London and the South East.”

In the recent years, the demand for sophisticated access control systems has surged due to heightened security concerns and the need for greater operational efficiency. WLS has been at the forefront of this evolution, leveraging Paxton’s state-of-the-art technology to develop solutions that not only enhance security but also improve user experience and operational workflow. The integration of Paxton’s access control systems with WLS’s comprehensive security services ensures a holistic approach to protecting assets, people, and information.

One of the key aspects of WLS’s partnership with Paxton is the customisation of solutions to meet the specific needs of each client. Recognising that no two organisations are alike, WLS works closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and challenges. This collaborative approach results in access control systems that are not only secure and reliable but also user-friendly and efficient. Whether it’s a small business looking to upgrade its security or a large organisation requiring a complex, multi-site solution, WLS has the expertise to deliver.

Moreover, WLS has utilisation of Paxton’s latest technological advancements, including mobile access control and cloud-based management systems. These innovations allow clients to manage their access control systems remotely, providing real-time access and monitoring from anywhere in the world. This level of flexibility and convenience is crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment, where adaptability and responsiveness are key to success.

WLS is also committed to sustainability and energy efficiency. Paxton’s access control systems are designed to minimise energy consumption, aligning with WLS’s dedication to promoting environmentally friendly practices. By choosing WLS and Paxton, clients are not only enhancing their security but also contributing to a greener planet.

Looking ahead, WLS is excited about the future possibilities with Paxton. Plans are underway to expand the range of services offered, including integrated security solutions that combine access control, video surveillance, and alarm systems. This integrated approach will provide clients with a complete security overhaul, ensuring every aspect of their security is managed efficiently and effectively.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients. From access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS delivers tailored solutions that prioritise safety, compliance, and reliability.

For media inquiries:

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: marketing@wls.ltd

Web: https://www.wls.ltd/