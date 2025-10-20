New Urgent Care Facility Opens to Serve Yulee Community

Yulee, United States, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — A new urgent care facility has officially opened its doors in Yulee, expanding access to timely and affordable medical services for local residents. This clinic is located at 96031 Victoria’s Place, Unit 111, Yulee, FL 32097, and operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The facility provides a wide range of urgent care services, including X-rays, STD testing, drug testing, treatment for cold and flu symptoms, and care for allergies, burns, sprains, fractures, wounds, and lacerations. Pediatric urgent care services are also available for children ages six and older, ensuring that families in the community can access medical attention without long wait times.

Staffed with experienced healthcare professionals, the new center is part of an ongoing effort to increase accessibility to urgent care in northeast Florida. The addition of this location aims to reduce the need for unnecessary emergency room visits by providing extended hours and walk-in services for non-life-threatening conditions.

This expansion reflects the mission to make individualized, quality healthcare both affordable and accessible to communities across Jacksonville and the surrounding areas. By welcoming patients of all ages, the clinic continues its commitment to addressing the diverse needs of local families while promoting preventative and responsive care.

About Avecina Medical: Avecina Medical provides urgent care and general medical services across multiple locations in northeast Florida, including Jacksonville and Gainesville. These clinics are designed to deliver patient-centered healthcare with extended hours, walk-in availability, and a broad range of treatments for both adults and children.

Web address: https://avecina.com/location/yuleeamelia-island

Email: info@avecina.com

Phone: 904-326-5984