Kapoor Sales Expands Supply of PC Light Diffuser Granules for LED, Bulb and Tube-Light Applications Across India

New Delhi, India, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, one of India’s prominent suppliers of engineering thermoplastics, is expanding the supply of PC base diffuser granules to meet the rising demand in lighting, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors. These high-performance granules are engineered to provide enhanced optical clarity and consistent light diffusion for precision applications.

For manufacturers focused on diffuser polycarbonate granules, Kapoor Sales now offers proven grades like SE1080H/FW9891 and SA1100/FW9891, suitable for base and batten components in LED tube lights and downlighters. These grades offer balanced flow, excellent light scattering, and high thermal resistance-making them ideal for indoor and industrial lighting solutions.

The company’s advanced polycarbonate light diffuser pc granules are widely used in decorative, architectural, and ambient lighting. Grades such as FD1112L/D72001 and FD1112L are known for their superior diffusion uniformity, delivering glare-free illumination with high light transmittance-essential for modern aesthetics and energy-efficient design.

Manufacturers searching for PC white for lighting will find these granules ideal for lens covers, reflectors, and LED enclosures. They deliver optimized brightness while maintaining a soft visual appearance, essential for consumer satisfaction in LED applications.

With continued focus on innovation, Kapoor Sales also supports demand for PC diffuser and PC diffusion materials that enhance visual comfort and eliminate hotspots. These materials ensure smooth light dispersion and have been adopted widely in retail displays, commercial ceiling fixtures, and automotive interior lighting.

Top Grades Offered:

SA1100/FW9891 (Base/Batten for tube-light),

SE1080H/FW9891

SE1080H

FD1112L

FD1112L/D72001 (Diffuser for tube-light, downlighter, automotive interior lighting)

“Lighting manufacturers today need more than just raw materials – they need dependable quality, consistent supply, and materials that perform under pressure,” said a Kapoor Sales representative. “That’s exactly what we offer with our polycarbonate diffuser granules. Each grade is selected based on what OEMs actually use on the shop floor – not just what looks good on paper.”

Whether you’re designing PC tubelights, diffused LED fixtures, or compact PC bulbs, Kapoor Sales ensures you get granules that work reliably in real production environments. Their product lineup is aimed at helping lighting brands reduce material rejection rates, improve optical clarity, and stay competitive with faster turnaround times.

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-base-diffuser-granules.php

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

At Kapoor Sales, it’s never just about supplying plastic granules – it’s about making sure our customers get the right material, right when they need it. Based in New Delhi, we work with manufacturers across India who count on us for quality PC, PBT, and PC-blend resins. We keep things simple: fast replies, reliable stock, and no last-minute surprises.