Virginia Schultz Photography Opens 2026 Session Collective Memberships for Omaha Families

Omaha, NE , 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Virginia Schultz Photography, a luxury portrait studio specializing in Omaha newborn photography and timeless family portraits, is now accepting limited bookings for her highly sought-after 2026 Session Collective Memberships.

Designed with busy, quality-conscious mothers in mind, the Session Collective offers families three fully customized portrait sessions within a 12-month period. Members enjoy a full-service experience that goes beyond traditional photography, including:

● Complimentary consultation call

● Access to the studio wardrobe for the entire family

● Curated recommendations for professional hair and makeup

● Personalized design services and optional artwork installation

● Collective member exclusives and priority booking

● $100 album credit at each session

● All digital files, with products sold a la carte

The membership was created to help families preserve fleeting seasons of motherhood and childhood without the stress of planning multiple sessions from scratch. “As mothers, we’re often so focused on the day-to-day that it’s easy to let milestones pass by undocumented,” said Virginia Schultz, founder and lead photographer. “The Session Collective ensures that families not only capture these moments, but that the process feels effortless and deeply meaningful.”

In addition to its convenience, families who enroll now can lock in 2025 pricing before rates increase in 2026.

Virginia Schultz Photography serves families across the Omaha area from its studio at 10841 Q St #103, Omaha, NE 68137. Known for her artistic, timeless approach, Schultz specializes in maternity, newborn, and family photography, creating heirloom-quality artwork that tells the story of motherhood and family connection.

To learn more about the Session Collective Membership or to reserve a spot, visit www.virginiaschultzphoto.com or fill out the contact form.

