InnoBlock 2025: Where Innovation Met Real-World Impact in the Heart of Singapore

Singapore, Singapore,2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — InnoBlock 2025, a leading Web3 industry summit, successfully concluded at the National Gallery Singapore, bringing together over 5,000 global participants during Token2049 Week. Hosted by ABGA, ME, and ICC, and proudly presented by HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs, the event served as a major catalyst for global Web3 collaboration and innovation.

This year’s theme, “From Tokens to Mainstream,” emphasized how Web3 is moving beyond hype into tangible, real-world integration. Across two main stages—the Main Stage and Fireside Stage—attendees explored cutting-edge themes including Stablecoins, AI, RWA, DeFi, Gaming, DePIN, and DAT.

With 8 keynotes, 13 panel sessions, and a fireside chat, the event spotlighted macro trends, implementation strategies, and practical case studies that reflect Web3’s expanding role in global finance, infrastructure, and digital identity.

In addition to delivering thought leadership, InnoBlock 2025 prioritized cross-border networking and community engagement. Interactive spaces, networking zones, and partner activations fostered collaboration across disciplines and geographies—especially among builders of Chinese heritage looking to connect with the global ecosystem.

Organizers expressed gratitude to all partners and sponsors, including Golden Sponsors (Sei, Planet Hares, SavannaSurvival, Loop Finance, Google Cloud, CloudMile) and Silver Sponsors (BS KOL Club, Sieger, The9bit, Solulu, BTSE Enterprise Solutions, MetaArena, Nika Labs, XPIN Network, SeekD).

As the industry moves into its next cycle, InnoBlock 2025 affirmed its role as a platform that clarifies the path forward—illuminating both the challenges and the immense opportunities that lie ahead for Web3.

InnoBlock 2025 in Singapore during Token2049 Week