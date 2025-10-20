Improved Packaging: Ceresana Event on Packaging Made from Bioplastics

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — The packaging industry is unsettled. A global ban on single-use plastics is off the table for the time being; the oil-producing countries have prevented a UN agreement against plastic waste. In Europe, however, the new EU packaging regulation (PPWR) has come into force: Over the next few months, stricter regulations on minimizing and reusing packaging as well as on recycling and compostability must be implemented and information obligations fulfilled. What opportunities do bioplastics now offer in this challenging environment? “Future of BioPackaging”, Ceresana’s next online event, will provide information on the potential of alternative packaging for a more environmentally friendly economy, but also on the challenges along the way.

Focus on Innovation and Theory-to-Practice Transfer

Bio-based plastics had already played a prominent role at the first two events in the digital event series “Future of Bio”. On October 28 and 29, 2025, the focus will be on by far the largest – and still rapidly growing – area of application for bioplastics: the packaging industry. Keynotes by renowned experts will present trends and international best practices. Interactive panels with direct participation of the participants will enable them to jointly develop ideas and perspectives for a sustainable economy. From food and beverage packaging to cosmetics and pharmaceutical products through to transport and industrial packaging: in the context of the “Green Deal” and the circular economy, bioplastics can offer convincing solutions for this economic sector in particular. However, the availability of suitable biogenic raw materials and the implementation of innovations in the form of creating marketable and sustainable products are major challenges.

Networking and Sustainable Impetus

Representatives of start-ups, SMEs, and large companies, specialist media, the investment and finance sector, science and research, politics or administration are invited to the event. There will be plenty of networking opportunities on both days of the event: Establish contacts, strengthen business relationships, and exchange experiences. A new edition of Ceresana’s market report on biobased packaging will also be published in October. Packaging materials made from polylactic acid (PLA) and other biopolymers are a promising future market.

“Future of BioPackaging” will take place on October 28 and 29, 2025, both as a half-day event. The English-language online event is free of charge. Further information: https://ceresana.com/en/events/future-of-biopackaging

Registration on the event platform LineUpr: https://ceresana.lineupr.com/future-of-biopackaging/

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the packaging, plastics, chemicals, and industrial goods sectors. Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. The ninth edition of the Ceresana market report on bioplastics is currently being published. Current market studies deal with products such as bio-adhesives and bio-based paints and coatings. With the new digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward. Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

