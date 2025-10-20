ODM Shines in EW India School Rankings 2025-26; Tops Odisha & Jharkhand, Ranked Among Top 10 in India

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group has achieved unprecedented recognition in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2025-26, with both its flagship institutions securing top positions in the Day-cum-Boarding School category in their respective states. ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, has been ranked number one in Bhubaneswar, number one in Odisha for the first time, and an impressive 10th nationally in the Day-cum-Boarding School category. In a parallel achievement, ODM Sapphire Global School, Ranchi, has secured the number one position in Jharkhand and 20th rank nationally in the Day-cum-Boarding School category, marking a significant triumph for the educational group across eastern India.

The prestigious awards were received on 15th October 2025 in New Delhi, where Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, and Mrs Indumati Ray, Director, proudly accepted the honours on behalf of ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar. Adding to the group’s celebration, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, was honoured with the “Emerging Education Leader of the Year 2025-26” award, recognising his visionary leadership in transforming educational excellence across the organisation.

Dr Satyabrata Minaketan shared his thoughts on this historic achievement: “These rankings reflect our commitment to providing world-class education that prepares students not just for examinations but for life. The accolades belong to our dedicated faculty, supportive parents, and brilliant students who make ODM a true symbol of excellence and value-based education.”

The Education World India School Rankings, recognised as the nation’s most comprehensive and credible school evaluation survey, assessed over 4,000 schools across India for the 2025-26 edition. The rankings have been instrumental in introducing competitive spirit into the K-12 education sector while instilling institutional pride among primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools nationwide.





ODM Public School’s ascent to the top position in Odisha and entry into the national top 10 represent a remarkable achievement in the competitive landscape of Indian education. The school’s performance across 14 parameters of educational excellence—including academic reputation, infrastructure, faculty competence, individual attention to students, and co-curricular education—has been evaluated by a diverse group of education stakeholders comprising parents, teachers, educationists, and senior students.

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, reflected on the dual recognition: “Being recognised by Education World is a testament to ODM’s holistic approach. The rankings consider not just academics but the complete educational ecosystem. This dual recognition across two states demonstrates the consistency of our educational philosophy and our commitment to nurturing excellence, innovation, and holistic education at every campus.”

The simultaneous recognition of both institutions underscores ODM Educational Group’s expanding footprint in eastern India and its commitment to consistently high standards across all its schools. The achievement comes at a time when Indian parents and students are increasingly discerning about the quality of education, looking beyond traditional metrics to evaluate schools on multiple parameters of excellence.

As ODM Educational Group continues to set new benchmarks in K-12 education, these rankings affirm the institution’s vision. We aim to create future-ready citizens equipped with knowledge, skills, and values. For families seeking educational excellence and holistic development for their children, the message is clear: Grow with ODM.