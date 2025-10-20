Is Your Supply Chain Ready for Tomorrow’s Disruptions? New Survey Reveals the Gaps

Schindellegi, CH, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub’s latest Supply Chain Network Design Maturity Assessment offers a fresh window into how leading organizations are preparing for turbulence and embracing innovation in 2025.

Why Supply Chain Maturity Matters

A supply chain maturity assessment is like a health check for a company’s global operations. It reveals whether people, processes, and technologies are set up to respond quickly, reduce risks, and seize new opportunities. The best-in-class organizations use these assessments to benchmark themselves against industry standards, identify gaps, and develop a strategic plan for continuous improvement.

Eye-Opening Survey Results

The 2025 survey by Log-hub covered companies from CHF 100 million to CHF 50 billion in annual revenue, with the bulk in manufacturing, retail, and logistics sectors. Here’s what stood out:

Only 30% of organizations have truly integrated supply chain standards across their entire company, while 20% admit to having no real process at all.

Just 25% have fully centralized optimization teams; the rest are working with semi-coordinated groups or silos.

Most companies (46%) have a global presence in over five countries, yet the average supply chain volatility scored 6 out of 10, signalling significant instability.

Did you know? A mere 15% of organizations have fully automated supply chain reporting. The vast majority still rely on Excel, partial integration, or ad-hoc tools, leaving plenty of room for human error and delays.

The Biggest Barriers

When asked about their top issues, companies ranked “lack of supply chain visibility” first (70%), followed by “data issues”, such as missing or inconsistent information (65%), and organizational silos (50%) as persistent challenges.

The Shift to Proactive Optimization

The good news? A growing number of organizations are moving from reactive, event-based management to adopting proactive optimization strategies. Sixty percent are investing in supplier diversification and nearshoring to build resilience and agility.

What’s Next: The Path to Higher Maturity

Experts agree: advancing supply chain maturity means more than just updating software. It’s about connecting every piece of the operation, people, processes, technology, and data, into an integrated, adaptable whole. Companies that mature in this way see measurable improvements in performance, cycle times, and risk management.

Here’s where industry leaders are focusing next:

Building real-time data visibility

Boosting cross-department collaboration

Developing strategic skills

Automating processes from end to end

Many organizations continue to depend on spreadsheet-based processes, while others are advancing toward flexible, data-driven supply chains capable of meeting future market demands. Log-hub provides analytics and AI solutions that support benchmarking supply chain maturity, helping companies strengthen operational resilience and efficiency ahead of future disruptions.

The choice remains clear: organizations can take the lead by adopting smarter, data-centric approaches today or risk falling behind as global supply chains continue to evolve.