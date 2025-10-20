MobileSage Launches Partner Program to Help TEM Providers and IT Consultants add Mobile Security for their Clients

Morgan Hill, CA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Sage, a leader in comprehensive mobility management and security, today announced the launch of its Partner Reseller and Alliance Program, designed to help Telecom Expense Management (TEM) firms, and IT consultants deliver industry-leading mobile security and cost-reduction services to their clients.

“We have a lot of TEM firms that contact us to help their clients with mobile security,” says CEO of Mobile Sage, Lauren Vincent. “They can help with cost savings, but have little experience with mobile security—critical for regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and government sectors.”

Mobile Sage can help IT and TEM firms with Enterprise-Grade Mobile Security with acceptable use HR and Security Policies, remote wipe, policy enforcement, MAM, and asset tracking. Plus, can assist with GDPR, HIPAA, OSHA, CIPA, and other industry-specific regulations.

MobileSage can also help with projects that most TEM groups dislike—like ordering, staging, and kitting.

“The partner program includes competitive margins, a partner locator, jump-start margins, leads, MDF and SPIFFs, Deal Reg and free training,” says the Partner Manager, Patricia Heyssel. “It is perfect for TEM companies and IT resellers looking to expand their services to include security and compliance,” Heyssel said.

For more information about the MobileSage Partner Reseller Program, visit partners.mobilesage.com or email partners@mobilesage.com.

About MobileSage

Founded to simplify and secure enterprise mobility, MobileSage is a trusted partner for organizations looking to optimize telecom expense management and strengthen mobile security. By supporting over 20 leading MDM, RMM, EMM, and UEM platforms, MobileSage empowers clients across industries to reduce costs, ensure compliance, and gain peace of mind in an increasingly mobile-first world. Learn more at www.mobilesage.com.