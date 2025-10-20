Trusted Car Accident Lawyer Michael Henderson at Henderson Law Serves Victims Across Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, and Healdsburg

Santa Rosa, California, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Car accidents happen when you least expect them, like on your way to work, running errands, or even just driving through town. In the aftermath, victims often face physical pain, emotional trauma, and overwhelming financial stress. For over 30 years, Santa Rosa car accident lawyer Michael Henderson has been a trusted advocate for those injured in crashes across Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, and Healdsburg, helping them navigate this difficult and uncertain time.

After graduating at the top of his class from the prestigious McGeorge School of Law, Michael Henderson dedicated his career to protecting the rights of individuals and families harmed by negligence. Over the years, he has recovered tens of millions of dollars for clients, including numerous awards exceeding $1 million. His mission has remained constant: to give a voice to the injured and hold insurance companies accountable for the compensation victims deserve.

“Car accidents can turn your life upside down in an instant,” says Henderson. “Many people think the insurance company is on their side but in reality, their main goal is to pay as little as possible. My job is to make sure my clients are not taken advantage of and that they receive every dollar they’re entitled to.”

From minor collisions to catastrophic crashes, Henderson Law handles every case with precision, compassion, and commitment. They investigate the cause of the accident, gather crucial evidence, and negotiate aggressively with insurers—taking cases to trial when necessary. Their extensive experience allows them to accurately evaluate what clients have lost and will continue to lose, from medical bills and lost wages to long-term pain and emotional suffering.

Victims of car accidents in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, and Healdsburg are encouraged to seek professional help as soon as possible after a crash. Acting quickly not only protects one’s legal rights but also ensures that vital evidence is preserved. Without skilled legal representation, many victims unknowingly accept far less than what they truly deserve.

“Every accident is different, and every victim’s recovery looks different,” Henderson explains. “That’s why I take the time to understand each client’s situation, their injuries, and how this event has changed their life. They deserve more than a quick settlement. They deserve justice and a secure future.”

Henderson Law continues to build its reputation as one of Northern California’s most respected personal injury practices. Known for its compassionate approach and proven results, the firm remains committed to helping car accident victims rebuild their lives and move forward with confidence.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, or Healdsburg, contact Henderson Law, at (707) 843-3743 to schedule a consultation and learn more about your legal options.