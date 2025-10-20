MyDoctor P.C. Launches Adult Primary Care and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Services in Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton Township, NJ, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ —MyDoctor P.C., a compassionate and patient-focused primary care clinic, proudly announces its official launch and continued services in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. Founded on September 23, 2024, the clinic offers comprehensive care focused on adult health, preventive services, and treatment for opioid use disorder through Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).

With a strong commitment to accessible and personalized care, MyDoctor P.C. is open seven days a week from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, serving the local community with dedication and empathy. The clinic’s motto — “Not ‘The’ Doctor… YOUR doctor” — reflects its belief in building long-term, trusted relationships with patients.

Services Offered:

Adult Primary Care

Preventive Health Screenings

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT/MOUD) for Opioid Use Disorder

Chronic Condition Management

Health & Wellness Counseling

Routine Check-Ups and Lab Work

“Our mission is to treat every patient with personalized attention and medical care that supports their overall well-being,” said the team at MyDoctor P.C. “We focus on early detection, prevention, and long-term support for a healthier community.”

Location and Hours:

Address: 1544 Kuser Rd Suite C9, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619

Phone: (609) 414-3760

Fax: (877) 673-2857

Email: marketing@mydoctor4you.org

Website: https://mydoctor4you.org

Business Hours:

Monday–Sunday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

About MyDoctor P.C.

MyDoctor P.C. is a primary care medical clinic based in Hamilton Township, NJ, offering comprehensive healthcare with a personalized approach. The clinic specializes in adult medicine, preventive screenings, and evidence-based opioid recovery using MAT. By combining clinical expertise with patient-centered care, MyDoctor P.C. has become a trusted provider in the local community.

