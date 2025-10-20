MacCase Announces New 2025 13-inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-inch iPad Pro M5 Cases

Carlsbad, USA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — MacCase, a leading manufacturer of premium laptop and tablet cases and the creator of the Apple-specific case market, is pleased to announce the launch of their new 2025 13-inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-inch iPad Pro M5 cases. The designs are available in full-grain leather or high-impact, man-made materials.

“We’re proud to announce the availability of our 2025 13-inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-inch iPad Pro M5 cases for two distinct customers. We will continue to offer the best leather iPad Pro cases available and expand our offerings to include new poly-carbonate/ TPU models starting at just $39.95,” exclaimed Michael Santoro, President and Chief Creative Officer of MacCase.

The Premium Leather 2025 13-inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-inch iPad Pro M5 cases follow the company’s “2 version” format. Each size is available in both a “clean” version and one equipped with the company’s Magnetic Accessory System. This system allows for four optional accessories to be magnetically connected to the case, expanding its functionality. The company’s leather iPad Pro cases are favored by professionals world-wide due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality.

The poly-carbonate models are designed for rugged use and feature highly protected corner areas and built-in holders for the Apple Pencil. More information about these new models can be found at the company’s website, iPad Folio Cases.

MacCase invented the Apple-specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct product lines, one in sustainable, rPET nylon and one in ethically sourced leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios, and backpacks for Apple MacBook and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Staples.com, B&H Camera, Walmart.com, and UnbeatableSale.com. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com