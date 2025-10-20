99 Pancakes Building India’s Dessert Culture, One Bite at a Time

DELHI, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — A basic concept that combines with unrelenting dedication can establish a cultural revolution. 99 Pancakes stands as India’s leading mini-pancake brand which uses its mission to establish a legacy that unites people through joyful innovation. The brand established its presence in 2017 when it introduced India to its distinctive dessert concept and developed into a national brand that transformed the country’s food and beverage industry.

Mr. Vikesh Shah established his entrepreneurial path through his love of food which became the foundation for his business. During his travels abroad he discovered mini-pancakes which impressed him because they brought such intense enthusiasm to people. “I believed India needed a dessert concept which combined affordability and social sharing potential.” And that’s how the first 99 Pancakes store was opened in Kala Ghoda Mumbai. A dessert experience that people could enjoy with their loved ones, with a wide range of desserts – Pancakes, Waffles, Cakes, Waffle cakes, pastries, macarons and more.

From an Idea to a Brand Legacy

The company launched its mission to present pancakes to Indian consumers through a fun approach that made them accessible to everyone. The brand developed new directions after its initial growth phase. “Over the time, I realized we weren’t just selling pancakes—we were building experiences. Today, the vision is not only about desserts but about creating a culture that is innovative, consistent, and scalable.” The brand continues to develop its mission by establishing desserts as common shared experiences and regular treats for daily life.

Turning Vision into Action

A well-defined vision becomes effective only when people execute it properly. Shah at 99 Pancakes makes sure that the company’s long-term goals become daily operational practices. The team operates under three essential principles which include providing excellent desserts and fast service and achieving complete customer satisfaction. These values are embedded into SOPs, training programs, and storelevel goals. The company tracks success through customer retention rates and positive feedback and uniform service quality at all locations. The organization motivates staff members through performance-based incentives which support the brand’s core values. The brand maintains a unified identity throughout all its locations which span from Mumbai to Bangalore.

Innovation Meets Practicality

The food and beverage sector attracts customers through innovative offerings but they return because of dependable service. The brand maintains equilibrium in its operations. New flavours, toppings, or menu concepts are first tested through soft launches at select outlets. The company expands its menu items to a national level after positive customer feedback and sustained customer demand.

This way, customers always find fresh and Instagram worthy desserts to explore, without compromising on the classics that define the brand.

Defining Moments of Success

Every business path includes specific moments which prove the direction of progress. The first store of 99 Pancakes reached its capacity when numerous customers ordered big portions which proved the concept had found its audience. Another milestone was when franchise requests started coming in from other cities. “That shift—from us convincing people to join us, to people wanting to be part of the brand—made me realize we were on a strong growth path.”

Unique Selling Points

From the very beginning, 99 Pancakes has been a pioneer. The company became India’s first to launch mini-pancakes and its first to present 100% vegetarian pancakes which established a distinctive market standard. The brand keeps its market leadership through elements which go beyond its initial market position. The menu at 99 Pancakes offers affordable and visually appealing options which attract customers from all age groups including children and youth and families.

The menu stays fresh through seasonal offerings and partnerships with well-known brands and special festival promotions. The company maintains its wide market presence through corporate-owned locations and franchise outlets which enable brand consistency across all outlets. The combination of innovative products with affordable prices and extensive reach has established 99 Pancakes as the top dessert QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) chain in the market.

Technology as a Growth Driver

The brand maintains its market leadership through technological advancements which help it meet changing customer needs. The brand leverages data-driven insights to track buying patterns—such as which toppings are popular during festivals or how demand varies between weekdays and weekends. The system enables better stock management and waste reduction and enables the creation of specific marketing promotions.

AI-powered tools at the company enable launch promotion and personalized deal distribution which results in relevant and timely customer interactions. The team investigates different tools to enhance operational productivity and efficiency throughout all business activities.

Building a Responsible Brand

99 Pancakes understands that growth must go hand in hand with responsibility. The brand has adopted eco-friendly packaging in many outlets and continues to work toward reducing plastic use. Operationally, smart inventory management helps minimize food waste. Social responsibility extends to people as well. Many stores are located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where the brand provides fair employment opportunities, proper training, and growth paths for local staff. “For me, building a sustainable brand is about taking responsibility not only for the environment but also for the community,” says Mr. Vikesh.

Listening to Customers

The brand depends on customer feedback to transform its operations. Insights are gathered from social media, delivery app reviews, in-store feedback, and casual conversations with regulars. The team tracks recurring patterns through pilot tests to solve service problems that affect portion sizes and presentation quality. Frontline staff members who deal with customers every day can submit their feedback through specific communication channels. The menu and service development process at the company depends on ongoing customer feedback which helps maintain alignment with their expectations.

Fostering Innovation Within the Team

The culture at 99 Pancakes is open, experimental, and collaborative. Team members are encouraged to suggest ideas, and failures are treated as opportunities to learn. Crossfunctional teams—like marketing and operations—work together on product launches, ensuring innovation is holistic. The team maintains high energy levels through regular training sessions and brainstorming activities and creative achievement recognition programs. The organization develops employee adaptability through programs that make staff members comfortable with change while demonstrating its essential role in business expansion.

Staying Inspired and the Road Ahead

Mr. Vikesh finds his greatest inspiration in watching customers at his establishment—their excitement when discovering new items drives him to explore new frontiers. The company draws inspiration from worldwide food trends and his business relationships with fellow entrepreneurs and his travel experiences. The brand continues to grow because of his commitment to learning and his goal to surprise customers. The Indian dessert QSR market will experience fast growth during the next five years because consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are gaining more financial ability to spend. The company will use technology to personalize and standardize its services while maintaining its commitment to delivering premium desserts at budget-friendly prices and creative flavours to become the market leader.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Shah’s advice is simple yet powerful: “Start with one thing and do it exceptionally well. Build something people truly love and will come back for. Once you have that, focus on consistency and scalability. Resilience is equally important. The journey will test you, but passion, quality, and customer trust will carry you from local to global.”

Milestones and Expansion

The single store in Kala Ghoda has grown into more than 85 locations throughout India since 99 Pancakes first opened its doors. The brand will soon reach its 100th outlet milestone because of its successful franchise model and devoted customer base. The brand focuses on nationwide expansion through cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon and across Gujarat. Which represent its main growth areas for the upcoming quarter. The aim is not just numerical growth but building consistent, high-quality brand experiences across every new location.

Conclusion:

The 99 Pancakes story determines that entrepreneurship involves more than running a business because it requires dedication and the ability to create meaningful experiences for others. What began as a fascination with mini-pancakes has grown into a nationwide brand that defines dessert culture in India. With a clear vision, a people-first approach, and relentless innovation, 99 Pancakes is not only serving desserts but also building a legacy—one bite at a time.