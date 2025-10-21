TunesKit Location Changer Launches V3.0.0 with More Convenient Features

Hong Kong, 2025-10-21 — /EPR Network/ — TunesKit Software, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, is delighted to announce the official release of TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0. This latest version introduces several major updates, including Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, simultaneous control of iOS and Android devices in Game Mode, and new language and localization support, offering users a smoother, smarter, and more flexible location-changing experience than ever before.

“Our users asked for more flexibility across their devices – and we listened,” said William Smith, Chief Product Manager at TunesKit. “With TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0, we’ve reimagined the user experience by adding Bluetooth connectivity and simultaneous device control. Now, managing multiple devices and changing locations has never been easier or more efficient.”

The new version not only improves usability but also expands accessibility for users across platforms and regions.

The upgraded Bluetooth connection ensures a safer and more stable gaming experience when change location in Pokémon GO, Monster Hunter Now, Dragon Quest Walk, and other popular LBS games. Meanwhile, the new multi-device control feature allows users to operate both iOS and Android devices at the same time in Game Mode – perfect for those who owns multi-OS devices. In addition, improved interface localization and the inclusion of new language support reflect TunesKit’s ongoing commitment to providing a seamless experience for users around the world.

New Features in TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0

Bluetooth Connectivity for iOS Devices in Game Mode:

Users can now connect their iOS devices via Bluetooth, no need for a USB cable. This upgrade provides faster, more stable connections and greater convenience for everyday use.

Simultaneous Control of iOS and Android Devices in Game Mode:

Game Mode has been enhanced to support multiple devices with different OS at once, allowing users to control both iOS and Android systems simultaneously – ideal for gamers who play across platforms or developers testing cross-device environments.

Japanese Interface Screenshots Added:

TunesKit has added Japanese interface screenshots to offer a clearer and more localized experience for Japanese-speaking users.

Traditional Chinese Language Support:

A new Traditional Chinese language option has been added, broadening accessibility and offering a better user experience for Chinese-speaking customers worldwide.

Performance Optimizations and Bug Fixes:

The overall stability and responsiveness of the software have been significantly improved to ensure smoother performance and greater reliability.

Price and Compatibility

TunesKit Location Changer offers 5 free trials of each mode for new users. Once the free trials are used up, you can choose from several affordable plans:

Month License: $9.95 for up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac.

Year License: $19.95 for up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac.

Lifetime License: $89.95 for up to 10 iOS or Android devices on one PC or Mac.

TunesKit Location Changer is compatible with Windows (11/10/8/7/XP) and macOS (10.11 or later, including M1/M2/M3 chips). It supports all iPhone models from iPhone 5 to the latest, as well as iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPod Touch (2nd–7th generation). Additionally, it fully supports Android devices from major brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and more, along with all iOS and Android versions currently available.

Media Contact

For any other problems or inquiries, please get in touch with TunesKit Marketing Team.

Andres Green

Marketing Manager

Email: support@tuneskit.com

About TunesKit

TunesKit Studio, a leading software developer, specializes in innovative multimedia, mobile, and system solutions for iOS and Android. Committed to enhancing the digital experience, TunesKit offers user-friendly tools, from location changers to data recovery and video editing software, trusted by users worldwide for their reliability and performance.