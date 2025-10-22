Real World Evidence Solutions Market Growth Fueled by Clinical Data Use

The global real world evidence (RWE) solutions market was valued at approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increased regulatory support for RWE applications, advancements in data analytics technologies, and a shift towards value-based healthcare models that emphasize patient outcomes over volume of services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the real world evidence solutions market with a revenue share of over 43.5% in 2023.

The real world evidence solutions market in the U.S. is being driven by the increasing number of payers using real world data.

By component, the services segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 57.6% in 2023.

By application, the drug development and approvals segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

By end-use, healthcare companies dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.6 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.6 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 8.4%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

The RWE solutions market is experiencing significant expansion due to several key factors:

Regulatory Support: Regulatory bodies are increasingly endorsing the use of RWE in clinical trials and post-market surveillance, facilitating faster drug approvals and more informed healthcare decisions.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are enhancing the ability to extract meaningful insights from diverse real-world data sources, including electronic health records, insurance claims, and patient registries.

Shift to Value-Based Care: Healthcare providers and payers are adopting value-based care models that prioritize patient outcomes, leading to a higher demand for RWE solutions to assess treatment effectiveness and cost-efficiency.

Order a free sample PDF of the Real World Evidence Solutions Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The RWE solutions market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players:

IQVIA Holdings Inc.: A leader in healthcare data analytics, IQVIA offers comprehensive RWE solutions encompassing data collection, analytics, and insights generation.

Optum Inc.: Part of UnitedHealth Group, Optum provides RWE services that integrate clinical and claims data to support healthcare decision-making.

ICON plc: An Irish-based global provider of outsourced development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, ICON offers RWE solutions to enhance clinical trial efficiency.

Syneos Health: A biopharmaceutical solutions organization, Syneos Health delivers integrated biopharmaceutical solutions, including RWE services, to improve the patient experience.

Oracle Health Sciences: Oracle provides cloud-based RWE solutions that enable healthcare organizations to harness data for better decision-making and operational efficiency.

Key Companies List

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Optum Inc.

ICON plc

Syneos Health

Oracle Health Sciences

Merative

Parexel International Corporation

Elevance Health

SAS Institute Inc.

Aetion Inc.

Conclusion

The real world evidence solutions market is poised for substantial growth, driven by regulatory support, technological advancements, and a shift towards value-based healthcare. As healthcare providers and payers increasingly rely on RWE to inform decisions, the demand for comprehensive and integrated RWE solutions is expected to rise, presenting significant opportunities for market participants. Continued innovation and collaboration among key stakeholders will be essential in harnessing the full potential of RWE to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.