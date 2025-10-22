WunderKind Launches: The Bedtime Stories App That Turns Every Child into the Hero — Just in Time for Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Every child dreams of being the hero. WunderKind makes that dream come true.

WunderKind, an imaginative new storytelling app, uses the magic of advanced generative AI to place children at the heart of beautifully illustrated storybooks turning reading time into a moment of discovery, confidence, and joy.

Using cutting-edge AI, WunderKind transforms a simple photo of your child into a beautifully illustrated fairytale where they become the hero.

Their name appears throughout the story, woven into every scene to make each adventure feel deeply personal. Their smile lights up the pages, and every tale is crafted to spark imagination, build confidence, and nurture a lifelong love for reading.

“Bedtime at our house is chaos — I’ve got three kids who turn into little maniacs the moment the lights go out. One night, I showed them some AI-generated pictures of themselves hunting ghosts. I thought it was just a funny distraction, but the next night they begged to see more.” said John Nguyen, Founder of WunderKind.

“That’s when it clicked — there’s something magical about kids seeing themselves as the heroes of their own adventures. If we can connect that excitement for pictures to the power of words with WunderKind, we can help spark a lifelong love of reading.”

A Spellbinding Halloween Update

To celebrate its launch, WunderKind is introducing a special Halloween collection featuring five original stories — playful, funny, and just spooky enough to thrill young readers.

From moonlit potion-making and pumpkin heists to friendly ghosts and whispering scarecrows, each tale turns Halloween into a creative adventure starring your child. Kids will literally see themselves solving mysteries, outsmarting trouble, and following their dreams through magical worlds.

The stories are designed for ages 2–8 and crafted to balance imagination with warmth. No scares, only wonder.

Reimagining Storytime for Today’s Families

WunderKind redefines what storytime can be. The app blends storytelling, creativity, and technology into a safe, family-friendly experience designed to grow with every child. Every feature of WunderKind is designed to bring parents and children closer, making reading not just a routine, but a shared adventure.

Availability

WunderKind is available now on the App Store in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Philippines. The Halloween Story Collection launches October 23, available for all premium users.

Press Contact:

Aksana Tsaryk

aksana.tsaryk@tightropeinteractive.com

https://thewunderkind.app/