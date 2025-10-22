Learn QuickBooks Online Anytime, Anywhere: New Self-Paced Course Launched by Smart Money Moves Academy

Westchester County, NY, USA, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — B&M Financial Management Services, led by financial coach and QuickBooks expert Theresa Todman, proudly announces the launch of QuickBooks Online Mastery: Beginner → Advanced, an all-in-one online training program designed to take learners from setup to expert-level financial management in QuickBooks Online.

The comprehensive course provides a structured, hands-on learning experience for entrepreneurs, bookkeepers, office managers, and anyone seeking to enhance their financial management skills. Participants will gain the confidence to navigate QuickBooks Online with ease—learning how to set up accounts, manage transactions, reconcile statements, generate reports, and troubleshoot common issues through real-world practice scenarios.

“Many small business owners and professionals struggle to make sense of QuickBooks Online. Our goal with this course is to simplify the learning process and empower people to confidently manage their business finances,” said Theresa Todman, founder of B&M Financial Management Services. “We’ve designed this course to be practical, engaging, and transformative—helping users go beyond data entry to truly understand their numbers.”

QuickBooks Online Mastery: Beginner → Advanced features step-by-step video tutorials, downloadable resources, and interactive exercises to reinforce learning. The course concludes with a certification prep module, giving students the tools to demonstrate their mastery and apply their skills immediately in business or the workplace.

Enrollment is now open through the Smart Money Moves Academy, B&M Financial Management Services’ online learning platform. Learners can access the course at their own pace, making it ideal for busy professionals looking to build or refresh their QuickBooks expertise.

About B&M Financial Management Services

B&M Financial Management Services helps individuals and small businesses take control of their finances through professional coaching, bookkeeping, and QuickBooks Online training. Founded by Theresa Todman, the company is dedicated to promoting financial literacy and empowering clients to make smart money moves that lead to lasting success.