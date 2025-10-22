Online Animation School Fuels Yuko Ikeda’s Path to Netflix

Los Angeles, CA, United States, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Yuko Ikeda, a senior animator at Netflix Animation Studios, credits her success to iAnimate, an online animation school that enabled her to break into the international animation industry from Japan. After years of working at Japanese studios, including Square Enix and Polygon Pictures, Ikeda enrolled in iAnimate to refine her skills and build a competitive demo reel that would open doors to her dream career abroad. Her journey from Kumamoto, Japan, to working on major Netflix productions demonstrates how online animation schools are democratizing access to world-class animation training and transforming aspiring artists into industry professionals.

From Japan to International Success

Ikeda’s animation career began at Japanese studios, including Sony Computer Entertainment and Square Enix, where animating Ariel for “Kingdom Hearts” inspired her dream of working internationally. Realizing she needed to refine her skills to compete globally, she discovered iAnimate through a colleague.

The iAnimate Advantage

Despite limited English ability, Ikeda enrolled in iAnimate’s online animation school while continuing her work in Japan. The program’s twice-weekly lectures covered acting methods, staging, and animation techniques taught by industry professionals. She transcribed every lesson, gaining both technical skills and industry knowledge while improving her English.

Demo Reel Success

“I decided I needed a demo reel that matched the style of the studio I wanted to work for, so I used an animation I created in iAnimate,” Ikeda recalls. “After updating my demo reel, I was given the opportunity to interview with Sony Pictures Imageworks (SPI).” from cgworldjp interviews.

Notable Achievements

At Sony Pictures Imageworks and subsequent studios, Ikeda contributed to acclaimed projects including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” and the 2023 Netflix hit “Leo.” Her journey exemplifies how online animation schools democratize access to world-class animation training.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Ikeda encourages aspiring animators to persist through setbacks, develop strong demo reels tailored to target studios, and actively build industry connections. iAnimate’s next workshops begin January 5, 2026, offering students worldwide the same opportunity that transformed Ikeda’s career.

About iAnimate.net

Founded in 2010, iAnimate.net is a premier online animation school offering specialized workshops to equip aspiring and professional animators with industry-relevant skills. With courses led by seasoned animators from top studios like Pixar, DreamWorks, Disney, and Bungie, iAnimate provides hands-on training in Feature Animation, Creature Animation, Game Animation, Maya, Motion Capture, and more. Through personalized mentorship, real-world projects, and a focus on storytelling and performance, iAnimate empowers students to build professional demo reels and advance their careers in animation. Learn more at iAnimate.net.