Bridget O’Sullivan Joins Johnson Brunetti

Franklin, MA, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced the addition of Bridget O’Sullivan as a client relationship coordinator.

In this role, O’Sullivan coordinate workshops and events, support clients, and serve as a liaison between advisors and clients.

“Bridget has a wide range of management experience having worked in the hospitality industry in operations, front desk, housekeeping, sales, and events,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager. “She is passionate about helping others and creating exceptional experiences and has been a welcome addition to our team.”

O’Sullivan attended James Madison University and earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration management. She’s also earned certifications in Cvent and AllSeated.

“My favorite part of Johnson Brunetti is the people. Everyone is kind, helpful, and truly genuine. Each team member cares deeply about the company’s mission and serving our clients – and you can see and feel that commitment in every interaction with every associate,” said O’Sullivan.

A resident of Taunton, O’Sullivan enjoys hiking, reading, trying new restaurants, traveling, and spending time with friends, family, her boyfriend, and their Aussiedoodle, Luna.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.