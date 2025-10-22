Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring TAIYO YUDEN’s MCOIL™ Metal Power Inductors

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has launched a new digital campaign featuring TAIYO YUDEN’s MCOIL™ Metal Power Inductors.

Engineered with proprietary metallic magnetic materials, the MCOIL™ series delivers exceptional efficiency, miniaturization, and thermal stability to meet the demands of next-generation designs. These inductors are optimized for a wide variety of applications ranging from mobile and IoT devices to automotive systems operating in harsh environments.

The campaign highlights the versatility and performance of TAIYO YUDEN’s MCOIL™ family, including the LCCN, LCEN, and LSCN Series, which address both general-purpose and automotive-grade requirements. Whether optimizing for compact form factors, high heat resistance, or low core loss at high currents, MCOIL™ inductors enable designers to achieve superior performance and reliability across their power management designs.

To explore the full range of TAIYO YUDEN MCOIL™ Metal Power Inductors, visit Future Electronics’ dedicated campaign web page.

