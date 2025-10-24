Real Estate Market: Strategic Partnerships Drive Sustainable Urbanization

The global real estate market was valued at USD 4,130.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5,852.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market expansion is driven by factors such as rising global population, increasing demand for personal household space, and growth in commercial real estate, fueled by e-commerce, hybrid work models, and infrastructure development.

The residential sector is witnessing growing demand for larger living spaces, as urbanization and lifestyle changes prompt consumers to prioritize comfort and privacy. Concurrently, commercial real estate continues to grow, driven by logistics and warehouse demand, workplace redesigns, and retail and hospitality recovery. Initiatives such as live-streaming real estate tours and Smart City projects are also enhancing market accessibility and consumer engagement.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share of 52.8% in 2024.

India has witnessed notable growth in its real estate sector.

By property type, residential property held 35.33% of the revenue share in 2024.

By transaction type, rental properties captured approximately 51.4% of the market in 2024.

Market Performance

2024 Market Size: USD 4,130.01 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5,852.02 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The real estate market is fragmented with several global and regional players diversifying their services to maintain market share. Key strategies include expansion, acquisitions, and innovation in property management and technology adoption.

Key Companies

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

ATC IP LLC.

Prologis, Inc.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, L.P.

Coldwell Banker

RE/MAX, LLC.

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc.

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC.

Colliers

Conclusion

The global real estate market is set for steady growth, underpinned by population growth, increased residential demand, expansion of commercial spaces, and technological adoption in property services. With Asia Pacific leading the market and India emerging as a key growth hub, the industry is poised to benefit from both urbanization and innovative real estate solutions.