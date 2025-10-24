Recycled Carbon Fiber Market 2030: High-Quality Fibers from Aerospace Waste

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Overview

The global recycled carbon fiber market was valued at USD 33.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 55.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the worldwide push toward sustainability and circular economy practices, which are prompting industries to minimize waste and reduce carbon emissions.

Recycled carbon fiber is emerging as a viable alternative to virgin carbon fiber, offering comparable performance at a significantly lower cost. Major end-use industries—such as automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and sporting goods—are increasingly adopting recycled carbon fiber for its lightweight and durable properties.

In April 2024, UBE Corporation, a chemical company, launched new composite materials that integrate recycled carbon fiber into various nylons. These enhanced composites are designed for applications in automotive and sports equipment, aiming to reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and improve component performance through weight reduction.

Technological Advancements

Continuous advancements in recycling technologies are improving the quality, efficiency, and mechanical performance of reclaimed fibers.

Pyrolysis, a key recycling method involving the heating of carbon composites in an oxygen-free environment to remove resin, has seen significant progress. In March 2025, the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics developed an advanced pyrolysis process capable of recycling carbon fibers from thermosetting composites—especially continuous rovings from high-pressure hydrogen tanks—without degrading their mechanical integrity.

Solvolysis methods, including supercritical water and glycolysis, are gaining attention for producing near-virgin-quality fibers. These processes help minimize fiber degradation, allowing recycled fibers to retain properties similar to virgin carbon fiber.

Additionally, advancements in additive manufacturing and precision molding are enabling broader applications of recycled carbon fiber across diverse industries, reinforcing its status as a sustainable and cost-effective material solution.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share (28.6%) in 2024.

China contributed significantly to regional revenue.

By source, the aerospace scrap segment led the market with a 43.3% share in 2024.

By type, the chopped fiber segment dominated in 2024.

By end-use, the automotive & transportation sector remained the largest consumer of recycled carbon fiber in 2024.

Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 33.31 Billion

USD 33.31 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 55.11 Billion

USD 55.11 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.9%

8.9% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest-Growing Market: Middle East & Africa

Key Company Insights

Leading market players are focusing on expanding their customer base and enhancing competitiveness through mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansions, and product innovations aligned with sustainability regulations.

Toray Industries, Inc. – A global leader in advanced materials, Toray is heavily invested in developing and commercializing recycled carbon fiber sourced from aerospace waste, emphasizing sustainable material innovation.

Procotex Corporation SA – A Belgian company specializing in textile waste recycling, Procotex—through its subsidiary ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd.—offers an extensive range of recycled carbon fiber products, including CARBISO C, CARBISO MLD, and CARBISO P lines.

Other notable companies include:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Procotex

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

Sigmatex

Gen 2 Carbon Limited

SGL Carbon

TEIJIN LIMITED

Carbon Conversions

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Conclusion

The recycled carbon fiber market is poised for significant growth through 2030, driven by rising sustainability initiatives, technological advancements in recycling methods, and increasing adoption across major industries. As manufacturers refine processes like pyrolysis and solvolysis to achieve near-virgin fiber quality, recycled carbon fiber is set to become a mainstream, eco-efficient material supporting the global transition toward a low-carbon, circular economy.