Retail Cloud Market Expands with Surge in Digital Transformation Initiatives

The global retail-cloud market was estimated at USD 50.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 167.82 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7 % from 2024 to 2030. This rapid growth is driven largely by retailers increasingly turning to cloud computing solutions as a more cost-efficient and flexible means to support their operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America held a dominant share of 39.6 % of the market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the strongest growth potential going forward. Looking at the component breakdown, the solution segment led with 64.6 % of global revenue in 2023. By deployment model, the public-cloud segment took the largest share at 50.1 % in 2023. In terms of enterprise size, large enterprises accounted for half of the market revenue in 2023.

Retailers recognise that cloud systems provide scalability and agility, enabling them to adapt quickly to shifting market conditions. For example, one major retail chain in North America adopted advanced cloud-based merchandise planning and AI-driven retail cloud services to enhance inventory planning and store performance. Cloud technology is increasingly used within retail for demand prediction, inventory optimisation, workforce and financial management, marketing automation and fraud detection.

The surge in online shopping—accelerated by pandemic-related changes—means retailers must provide fast, seamless digital experiences, and cloud solutions play a key role in meeting those expectations. A one-hundred-millisecond delay in website loading time can reduce conversion rates by 7 %. The pandemic forced many retailers to shift to cloud-based operations to cope with new consumer behaviours and heightened need for agility, cost savings and resilience.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2023 was USD 50.09 billion. With a projected CAGR of 18.7 % from 2024 to 2030, the market is forecast to climb to USD 167.82 billion by 2030. During this period, regions such as Asia Pacific are expected to emerge as strong growth engines, driven by increasing cloud service adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), rising internet penetration and smartphone usage, and large investments in cloud infrastructure by governments and businesses.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape in the retail-cloud market is active, with considerable merger and acquisition (M&A) activity as large providers expand their capabilities and service offerings. Several key players are identified: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant, Fujitsu, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Salesforce, Inc. and SAP SE. These firms offer cloud-based solutions tailored to retail operations, from data analytics and e-commerce platforms to customer relationship management (CRM), supply-chain and inventory management.

Emerging participants such as Mirakl SAS – which enables retailers to build online marketplaces with third-party sellers – and Rithum Holdings, Inc. – which supports product assortment, inventory and fulfillment – are also gaining visibility.

Large enterprises have taken the lion’s share (50.1 % in 2023) due to their greater resources, infrastructure and capacity to deploy cloud-based retail solutions. However, SMEs are expected to pick up pace as they recognise the cost-saving, scalable advantages of cloud adoption.

Key Companies List

Accenture

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Fujitsu

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

Conclusion

The retail-cloud market is poised for significant growth through to 2030, underpinned by rising demand for scalable, flexible and secure cloud infrastructure in the retail sector. With established vendors and emerging competitors actively innovating and consolidating, the dynamics of the market will continue to evolve. Retailers of all sizes are embracing cloud computing not just to support daily operations, but to drive transformation in customer experience, data analytics and omni-channel fulfilment. As cloud adoption becomes increasingly strategic, companies that can effectively leverage these technologies are likely to gain a competitive edge.

