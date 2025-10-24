Refrigerated Trailer Market 2030: Asia Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region

The global refrigerated trailer market was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for perishable goods and the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online grocery delivery services.

Despite its growth potential, the high initial cost of refrigerated trailers continues to be a major challenge. However, technological advancements in refrigeration systems and the tightening of environmental regulations are creating new opportunities for market players. The ongoing transition toward electric and energy-efficient refrigeration systems is expected to further accelerate adoption, promoting sustainability and reducing operating expenses for fleet operators.

The rising demand for perishable goods remains one of the key growth drivers for the refrigerated trailer market. The surge in online grocery shopping has led consumers to expect quick deliveries of fresh, organic, and frozen foods in optimal condition. Retailers such as Walmart and Tesco have expanded their online grocery operations, increasing the need for refrigerated trailers to transport fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and frozen products. Similarly, the food service industry, including restaurants and catering services, depends heavily on refrigerated transport to maintain product freshness, thus fueling the demand for advanced cold chain logistics.

As consumer preferences shift toward the convenience of online shopping, the demand for fast and reliable delivery of perishable products continues to grow. For instance, in India, the e-commerce sector, valued at USD 125 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 345 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15%, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). In the United States, e-commerce sales are forecast to increase by 8.1% in 2024, representing 16.1% of total retail sales, as per the U.S. Census Bureau. This growing e-commerce activity has amplified the need for refrigerated trailers to ensure the safe and timely transport of perishable goods such as fresh produce, dairy, and frozen foods.

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter emission standards, accelerating the shift toward zero-emission transportation solutions. In the U.S., the California Air Resources Board (CARB) requires that all new trailer Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs) comply with Ultra-Low Emission TRU (ULETRU) standards starting in 2023, while advancing regulations to transition to zero-emission TRUs. In the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2024/573 restricts the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases in refrigeration systems. These initiatives are spurring demand for cleaner technologies. For example, in September 2024, Trailer Dynamics and THE REEFER Group launched the eCool Trailer, a fully electric refrigerated trailer that powers both propulsion and refrigeration, helping fleets meet regulatory requirements while lowering emissions and long-term operational costs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 38.1% of the global refrigerated trailer market in 2024.

The U.S. held a dominant position within the region.

By trailer type, the single-temperature segment captured the largest share at 53.2% in 2024.

By axle type, the tandem axle segment recorded the highest revenue share in 2024.

By power source, the diesel-powered segment led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.24 Billion

USD 7.24 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.32 Billion

USD 10.32 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.3%

6.3% Leading Region (2024): North America

Key Refrigerated Trailer Company Insights

Several major players dominate the global refrigerated trailer market, including Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company.

Wabash National Corporation, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Indiana, U.S., designs and manufactures refrigerated trailers, dry vans, and transport equipment. The company focuses on lightweight, durable, and energy-efficient designs, serving industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail. Its innovations in composite materials and fuel-efficient technologies help reduce operating costs and enhance performance.

Schmitz Cargobull AG, established in 1892 and based in Altenberge, Germany, is a leading producer of refrigerated trailers and commercial transport solutions. It is known for energy-efficient designs, advanced insulation, and innovative refrigeration technologies that minimize energy consumption.

Leading Refrigerated Trailer Companies

Wabash National Corporation

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Great Dane LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

CIMC Vehicles Group Co., Ltd.

Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG

Lamberet SAS

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH & Co. KG

Hyundai Translead, Inc.

Gray & Adams Ltd.

Conclusion

The global refrigerated trailer market is on a steady growth path, fueled by rising demand for perishable goods, the rapid expansion of e-commerce, and stricter environmental regulations. Although high upfront costs remain a challenge, advancements in electric and energy-efficient refrigeration systems are creating new opportunities for manufacturers and fleet operators. As sustainability becomes a key focus area, the adoption of zero-emission and intelligent refrigerated transport solutions is expected to reshape the industry landscape through 2030.