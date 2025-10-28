National Store LLC Introduces Canon EOS C50 to the UAE: A Game-Changer in Compact Cinema Cameras

UAE, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, the authorised distributor of Canon video cameras in the UAE, is proud to introduce the Canon EOS C50, Canon’s most compact full-frame cinema camera to date. Designed for filmmakers, content creators, and production professionals, the EOS C50 delivers powerful performance in a portable, modular body.

Equipped with a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV7 processor, the EOS C50 offers Cinema RAW Light recording at up to 7K/60P and high-frame-rate options like 4K/120P and 2K/180P. With Dual Base ISO (800/6400) and over 15 stops of dynamic range, the camera delivers exceptional image quality even in challenging lighting.

The EOS C50 also introduces Open Gate 3:2 recording, allowing flexibility for multiple aspect ratios from a single frame, and Simultaneous Crop Recording for social media-friendly formats. Autofocus performance is enhanced by Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, featuring advanced subject tracking.

The compact body supports a detachable handle with XLR inputs, multiple mounting points, and advanced connectivity, including Wi-Fi, USB-C, HDMI, and timecode.

“We’re excited to bring the Canon EOS C50 to the UAE,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “This launch reinforces our mission to provide professional creators in the UAE with the tools they need to stay ahead in today’s dynamic content landscape.”Bottom of Form

Now Available Across the UAE

The EOS C50 will be available across the UAE through National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers throughout the UAE. For business or volume enquiries, customers are encouraged to contact the National Store LLC directly.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae