Beyond Key Unlocks Multi-Site Manufacturing and Retail Growth with Cloud-Based Business Central Platform

Chicago, IL,2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Key, a well-known Microsoft Solutions Partner, has recently introduced a dedicated cloud ERP solution supported by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, which is aimed at helping small to medium-sized manufacturers and retailers who have multiple outlets in different locations. This new and potent platform gets rid of the turmoil of managing different systems across different sites, supplying one and only true source that enables businesses to enlarge in an organized and effective way.

When a business has more than one production point, etc. in different locations, things get difficult with the increased workload, and so do the operational matters. This diversity can be presented in the form of repeated reports, fragmented product data, and various subsystems under different technologies which are unrecognized and not directly linked to the base systems all resulting in a lack of standardized processes leading to an even more demanding hassle in integrating them.

Beyond Key’s offering acts on the digitalization of the business and the subsequent utilization of the internet of things that is cloud computing for all the locations. The latter includes:

Multi-Factory Management: Obtain an understanding in real-time of the capacity, performance, and production process of the factories by looking at the schedules of production. After that the resources are allocated dynamically, the materials are transferred smoothly from one site to the other, and the costing and the control of quality are both kept uniform.

Multi-Outlet Retail Operations: Administrate the issues of the stock, the data coming from the points of sale (POS), and the customers’ interactions in a uniform way through all actual and virtual stores. A consolidated view of the stock amount serves as a basis for the implementation of several options like ship-from-store and stockouts avoidance.

Unified Supply Chain: Keep procurement, logistics, and inventory under your observation through one facility, cutting down the stock to the optimal level and thereby reducing the carrying cost.

“Managing one factory or store is complex enough. Managing multiple locations without a unified system is a recipe for inefficiency and blind spots,” said Piyush Goe,, CEO at Beyond Key. “We’re helping businesses replace that fragmentation with a centralized command center. With Business Central in the cloud, a CEO can see the real-time performance of their entire operation—from a factory floor in one state to a retail counter in another—all from their laptop. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift on the issue of control and visibility.”

Some of the powerful features which attract the businesses for their multi-location operation are:

Centralized Financials: Automate the consolidation of financial information from all aspects of the business thus ensuring legal compliance as well as giving a complete picture of the financial health of the business.

Intercompany Transactions: Smooth financial and inventory transfers between legally distinct but operationally linked entities.

Role-Based Dashboards: Let the specific location managers monitor the most important KPIs in real-time while the higher management gets the combined and more general view via the same gate.

Integrated E-commerce: Thus, online platforms like Shopify being straightly connected with the central ERP, the process of not only sales but also inventory and fulfillment being synchronized with all the corresponding retail and warehouse locations proved to be the most efficient.

Such a cloud-based approach always guarantees the most recent version of the system for all the locations, and securely with the data accessible from anywhere. Beyond Key, on the other hand, goes an extra mile by being a Data & AI expert that maps Microsoft Copilot to become the source of the network of the company that will predict demand and do the inventory refilling based on it.

About Beyond Key: Beyond Key is the trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner that helps companies on their digital transformation journey. With its profound knowledge of Data & AI, Modern Work, and ERP solutions, Beyond Key offers the chance to small and medium-sized businesses to tap the potential of the Microsoft Cloud and receive performance insights while also increasing the scope of their business at the same time. Their field of specialization is the management of Dynamics 365 Business Central.