FixVare OST Converter Introduces Powerful Recovery Process in Latest Update

NEW YORK, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Through this press release, we are announcing the latest update of the FixVare tool. The FixVare tool is known as a conversion or migration tool, but now the FixVare OST Converter tool offers its latest feature of recovery. This recovery feature allows you to recover data from corrupted or damaged OST files. Now, users can recover their important data with the help of this tool.

The FixVare not only comes with a recovery feature, but it also updates and launches new features. This tool allows you to repair a complete mailbox and restore data from it. It is compatible with all versions of Windows, including both new and older ones, as well as MS Outlook. These are also some of the following changes and updates that have come now:

Bulk Conversion : Users can convert or recover single or multiple files at once.

: Users can convert or recover single or multiple files at once. Selective Feature : It allows the recovery of required or selective data instead of the entire OST file.

: It allows the recovery of required or selective data instead of the entire OST file. Corrupted or damaged files : recover data from corrupted or damaged files with zero data loss, and convert orphaned or inaccessible files also.

: recover data from corrupted or damaged files with zero data loss, and convert orphaned or inaccessible files also. Folder hierarchy: It maintains folder hierarchy and preserves data integrity at the time of recovery or the conversion process

FixVare always tries to serve its users in the best manner. So, this time we have focused on queries of users regarding changing the file. Hence, we introduced this freeware, effortless program to recover data from an OST file while maintaining the data structure.

This advanced program will never let you down with its speed and accuracy in recovery or conversion of files. You can use it for repairing any damaged or corrupted OST files.

A FixVare Spokesperson Stated

FixVare OST Converter was created in response to the increasing difficulties users might experience when trying to access or process large or inaccessible OST files. Our developers focused on a genuine need for a secure and seamless solution that helps users avoid the complicated nature of manual conversion options that might include the risk of losing or corrupting critical data or files.

“We wanted to create a user-centric tool to keep data intact and ensure the reliability of the file(s) being converted,” they added. “Our goal with this product is to help Outlook users – from single users all the way up to large enterprises – easily manage the data within their OST files – no matter what size or condition they may encounter.”

“Our goal with the FixVare OST Converter is to help Outlook users convert their data with speed, security, and flexibility,” they further concluded.

About the company

FixVare is a highly popular and prominent IT Company in the world of advanced and innovative software development firms. It delivers simple and effective solutions to address multiple user queries regarding conversion, recovery, database backup, and more. It also offers freeware solutions to manage and easily share a database.