1 International Bestselling Author Janis Johnson Reese releases her book Seasons of Change: An Uplifting Small-Town Women’s Fiction Novel of Love, Loss, and Starting Over with Success

International bestselling author Janis Johnson Reese celebrates the release of her debut novel, Seasons of Change: An Uplifting Small-Town Women’s Fiction Novel of Love, Loss, and Starting Over with Success. Published by Elite Online Publishing, the book has achieved #1 International Bestseller status across multiple categories in both the United States and Australia, solidifying Reese’s place among the most inspiring new voices in contemporary women’s fiction.

Salt Lake City, UT, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Author Janis Johnson Reese joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “Seasons of Change: An Uplifting Small-Town Women’s Fiction Novel of Love, Loss, and Starting Over,” which was released Thursday, October 9, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Seasons of Change has captured hearts around the world, becoming an international bestseller and a must-read for fans of heartfelt romance and small-town sagas. Readers everywhere have fallen in love with Janis Johnson Reese’s unforgettable characters, the nostalgic charm of Rosemeade County, and the tender story of second chances that lingers long after the last page. This isn’t just a novel—it’s a journey of love, loss, and healing that resonates across cultures, proving that the promise of new beginnings is truly universal.

Elite Online Publishing Published and Promoted Janis Johnson Reese’s book, reaching #1 International Bestseller in TWO categories in Australia and the USA. Including gardening and horticulture, flowers, & Flower Gardening. She also hit #1 Hot New Release in Women’s New Adult & College Fiction and New Adult & College Romance.

ABOUT THE BOOK

A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Loss, and New Beginnings in Small-Town America

Welcome to “Seasons of Change”, the captivating first novel in The Rosemeade Chronicles by Janis Johnson Reese. Set against the nostalgic charm of historic Rosemeade County, this emotionally rich story follows Liliana Rawlings, a woman at a crossroads, forced to confront the past and embrace an unexpected future.

When tragedy strikes and long-buried secrets unravel, Liliana escapes to the idyllic countryside, where old friendships, scenic landscapes, and a quaint flower-and-tree nursery offer her a second chance at life. In this heart-tugging journey through grief and healing, she finds solace in the company of her godparents, a charming Scottish horticulturist, and an unexpected kindred spirit in Declan Ryan.

With unforgettable characters, interwoven love stories, and the soul-soothing rhythm of small-town life, Seasons of Change is a sweeping, multi-generational saga filled with tender romance, family bonds, emotional resilience, and the slow-blooming promise of hope.

Perfect for fans of women’s fiction, contemporary romance, and heartfelt small-town sagas.

Themes: personal transformation, healing after loss, second chances, family secrets, and timeless love.

Set in a modern yet nostalgic America, where nature and community restore the soul.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Janis Johnson Reese is a passionate storyteller. Her love of writing began with a childhood spent immersed in books, especially historical fiction, biographies, and the writings of influential figures like President Thomas Jefferson and British horticulturist Gertrude Jekyll. Inspired by literary voices such as Laura Ingalls Wilder, Rosamunde Pilcher, Irving Stone, Thomas Hardy, and Jane Austen, Janis developed a deep appreciation for narratives that capture the complexities of life and history with heart and elegance.

Her debut novel, Seasons of Change, Book 1 of The Rosemeade Chronicles, was born from nearly a decade of reflection and a heartfelt desire to share a story rooted in truth. Although the names have been changed, the experiences portrayed are real, and the book offers a gentle message of hope to anyone navigating similar life challenges or simply seeking an uplifting read.

Outside of her professional and writing life, Janis finds joy in her garden, which she considers a quiet retreat for inspiration. She’s also a novice quilter and takes pride in her scratch-made pies. Above all, Janis treasures her family: her husband, two adult sons, two daughters-in-law, and a brilliant teenage grandson who she believes is destined to make a meaningful impact on the world.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write.

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

