Uber for Tow Truck: Launches Advanced App with Cutting-Edge Features for Seamless Roadside Assistance

GUJARAT, India, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Applionsoft, a leading innovator in transportation and roadside solutions, today announced the launch of its newly upgraded Tow Truck App, designed to redefine roadside assistance experiences for customers and service providers. Branded as the Uber for Tow Trucks the app integrates advanced technology, real-time tracking, and user-friendly features to deliver fast, reliable, and hassle-free towing services.

With the growing demand for on-demand vehicle assistance, [Your Brand Name] has developed a comprehensive platform that bridges the gap between drivers in need of towing services and professional towing providers. The app focuses on providing speed, transparency, and convenience, offering unique features for customers, drivers, and administrators to ensure a seamless roadside assistance experience.

Key Features of Our Uber for Tow Trucks – Customer App

The app empowers customers with tools to request and track towing services quickly and efficiently:

Track Live Location: Users can monitor the towing service provider’s location in real-time after booking.



Flexible Payment Option: Multiple payment methods, including card and in-app wallet, make transactions smooth and secure.



Select Tow Vehicle: Customers can specify the type of tow vehicle required and provide details about their towing needs, including location and vehicle type.



Add & Manage Vehicle: Users can add vehicle details like make, model, year, color, and license plate number for easy management.



In-App Live Chat: Enables direct communication between users and providers to address any service-related issues.



Rating & Reviews: After service completion, customers can rate and review the provider to maintain high service standards.

These features combine to create a seamless and transparent customer experience, ensuring peace of mind from booking to service completion.

Key Features of Our Uber for Tow Trucks – Driver App

The Tow Truck App also enhances driver efficiency with specialized tools for service providers:

Easy Login/Signup: Providers can register using basic information like name, email, contact number, and password.



Manage Request: Approved providers receive towing service requests and can manage them within the app.



Map Navigation: Google Maps integration ensures drivers can reach the customer’s location accurately and quickly.



Online/Offline Toggle: Providers can set their availability based on their schedule.



Order Statistics: Access a detailed list of all completed service requests, including date, time, location, and service type.



Update Status: Drivers can update service progress in real-time, including en route, on-site, and job completed.

By offering these tools, the app streamlines operations, improves response times, and provides transparency throughout the service process.

Key Features of Our Uber for Tow Trucks – Super Admin Panel

The app’s admin dashboard provides comprehensive control and monitoring of the entire platform:

Dashboard: Admins can view all users, providers, ongoing services, and new requests in one place.



Payment Management: Admins control payment settings, commissions, tax percentages, and payment methods.



Manage Services: Admins can monitor ongoing, completed, pending, and canceled services with detailed information.



Manage User: Admins oversee registered users’ information to ensure seamless service delivery.



Manage Provider: Admins verify and approve towing provider registrations before they begin offering services.



Real-Time Tracking: Admins can monitor provider movement during towing services to maintain accountability and efficiency.

This robust super admin functionality ensures smooth platform operations, high-quality service standards, and complete oversight of all activities.

The upgraded Uber for tow trucks sets a new standard for on-demand roadside assistance, combining real-time tracking, flexible payments, live communication, and robust management tools into a single, user-friendly platform. By enhancing convenience, transparency, and efficiency for customers, drivers, and administrators, the app is poised to transform the towing industry and deliver a seamless service experience for everyone involved.