Attorney Credits Launches CLE Course: “Religion at Work: A Conflict of Rights” with Jason Boulette

San Diego, United States, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a national leader in continuing legal education, has released a timely new on-demand CLE course titled Religion at Work: A Conflict of Rights, presented by Jason Boulette, Esq., Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and former Chair of the Labor and Employment Section of the State Bar of Texas.

The program explores one of the most complex challenges in employment law: balancing the right to religious expression with the right to be free from it in the workplace. Using real-world scenarios and recent case law, Boulette walks attorneys through how the definition of “religion” under Title VII has evolved — and what employers must now do to meet their legal obligations under the Supreme Court’s landmark 2023 decision in Groff v. DeJoy.

Through engaging hypotheticals — from email sign-offs like “Have a Blessed Day” to requests for Sabbath observance — Boulette examines how far reasonable accommodations must go, and when they may become undue burdens for employers.

Course Highlights:

The evolving legal definition of “religion” in U.S. law and under Title VII.

The impact of Groff v. DeJoy (2023) on religious accommodation standards.

EEOC guidance on navigating religious expression at work.

How to balance conflicting rights and prevent litigation.

Practical strategies for employers and employees in sensitive workplace scenarios.

About the Instructor

Jason Boulette, Esq., is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and the former Chair of the Labor and Employment Section of the State Bar of Texas. He represents employers in complex labor and employment matters and is widely recognized for his expertise in workplace law and compliance.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.attorneycredits.com