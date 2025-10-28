Shanghai Puteken Launches Sponge Conveyor Belt for Gentle and Efficient Material Handling

Shanghai, China, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. is proud to announce the availability of its latest offering: the Sponge Conveyor Belt, a highly engineered solution tailored to meet the demanding needs of modern production lines. Designed for precision, durability, and fluid-handling efficiency, this innovative belt system marks a significant step forward in conveyor-technology solutions.

The Sponge Conveyor Belt is constructed with a high-density sponge rubber layer coated on a PVC or PU base belt, combining soft surface handling with excellent absorbency. Its unique build makes it ideal for applications where delicate items must be handled gently and liquids need to be absorbed during transit. Whether in packaging, labelling, glass-handling, or electronics assembly, the Sponge Conveyor Belt delivers performance where traditional belts fall short.

Key features of the Sponge Conveyor Belt include:

Superior absorbency : The sponge layer readily soaks up water, oils, and other fluids from product surfaces, making it especially useful for wet-process environments.

Soft and protective surface : The soft sponge surface ensures fragile products—such as glass bottles or electronic components—are conveyed with minimal risk of damage, supporting gentler handling and reducing scrap.

Durable and easy to maintain : With a non-porous backing to prevent seepage and a top layer designed to absorb fluids without compromising the structure, the belt offers both longevity and easier cleaning.

Customizable sizing and design: Available in thicknesses from 2mm to 20mm and in a variety of colors (blue, black, white) on PVC/PU bases, customers can specify size, edge covering, and central guide options to match their conveyor layouts.

Shanghai Puteken is committed to delivering conveyor solutions that drive operational efficiency and product quality. With this new Sponge Conveyor Belt, the company addresses a niche but critical requirement in industries requiring high precision and gentle handling. The product is now available for global quotation and distribution. Interested customers are encouraged to contact the company for tailored guidance, specification sheets, and pricing.

About Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.



Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial conveyor belts and transmission systems. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customization, Puteken serves a wide range of industries—including logistics, packaging, printing, metal-working, and mail-sorting—providing tailored solutions built to exacting standards.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Address: Building 8, Lane 8188, Daye Road, Fengxian, Shanghai, China 201400

Contact Phone: +86 18201785896

Contact Name: Candy

Email: putekenbelt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.puteken.com/