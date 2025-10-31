Softaken Unveils OCR Image to Text Extractor for Effortless Text Extraction

NEW YORK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken has just revealed the official availability of its new software, Softaken OCR Image to Text Extractor, a new OCR software for Windows designed to improve the process of extracting text from images, screenshots & scanned documents.

This newly developed tool enables users to convert image-based content into editable & searchable text with just a few clicks. Regardless of whether it is scanned invoices, printed items, or screenshots, this professional offline OCR app guarantees 100% accuracy and assures data security, since all conversion takes place locally without the need for an internet connection.

As society has become more digital, individuals and companies have often been faced with difficulties in copying or editing text locked within image files. The Softaken OCR Image to Text Extractor overcomes this challenge with a secure, high-quality, simple, and highly effective text extraction tool. The software accepts multiple types of image files: JPG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, and GIF; thus, providing Windows users maximum compatibility.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Softaken is committed to providing tools that are easy to use, that will enable you to be more productive by removing the burden of manual. ” The OCR Image to Text Extractor is built for professionals who require precise and fast results from image-based text data.”

Softaken OCR Image to Text Extractor’s Key Features

Easy text extraction from pictures, screenshots, and scanned pages..

100% offline OCR software ensuring complete data privacy

Compatible with popular image formats – JPG, PNG, BMP, TIFF & etc.

Provides speedy, accurate & professional quality text recognition

Easy to Use for Any Version of Windows.

They have released their software in 2025, yet another milestone for Softaken as they continue to provide innovative and reliable data solutions. It is the ideal software for anyone frequently dealing with scanned documents or image text content.

About Softaken

Softaken is an industry-leading software company focused on data conversion, data migration, and data management. We create a wide range of useful software applications aimed at making data actionable, improving productivity at home and in business. With years of experience in the field, Softaken continues to release new, simple-to-use applications that promote productivity and ease of use.

Media Contact:

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com