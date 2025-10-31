Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise vs. Professional: Which One Is Right for You?

LONDON, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Microsoft Visual Studio is one of the most powerful and popular Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) in the world for making software. Visual Studio 2019 has a lot of tools and features that can help you be more productive and speed up your development processes, whether you’re making web apps, mobile apps, or business solutions. But it can be hard to choose between Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional and Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise. We’ll look at both versions in this article, talk about what makes each one special, and help you choose which one is best for your development needs.

What is the 2019 version of Microsoft Visual Studio?

Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 is a full-featured IDE with a lot of features. It works with many programming languages, such as C#, C++, Python, JavaScript, and more. It gives you a simple way to code, debug, test, and deploy apps all from one platform. Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise and Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional are both made for developers, but they are meant for different types of developers and use cases.

The Enterprise edition has everything the Professional edition has, but it also has extra features for big teams, enterprise-level development, and teams that need better tools for collaboration and testing.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise vs. Professional: The Main Differences

1. Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise is made for big development teams, businesses, and organizations that need advanced tools for debugging, profiling, and testing. • It’s great for developers who are working on complicated projects that need advanced DevOps integration, testing, and collaboration. On the other hand, Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional is made for freelancers, individual developers, and small to medium-sized teams. It has all the tools you need to build apps and run smaller projects well, but it doesn’t have the advanced features that the Enterprise version does.

2. Tools and features

IntelliCode (AI-assisted code completion), live unit testing, and GitHub integration are just some of the powerful features that come with both versions of Visual Studio 2019. The Enterprise version, on the other hand, comes with a number of extra tools that make it better for bigger teams or businesses:

• Advanced Debugging and Diagnostics: The Enterprise edition has tools like IntelliTrace for debugging past events and Live Debugging for fixing complicated apps.

Test Tools: The Enterprise edition comes with Microsoft Test Manager for manual and exploratory testing, as well as Load Testing for simulating performance scenarios on a large scale.

Code Coverage and Profiling: Developers can use advanced tools like Code Coverage and Performance Profiler in the Enterprise version to improve their apps and make sure their code is of high quality.

Integration with Cloud and DevOps: Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise lets you connect to cloud services and use advanced DevOps workflows, which makes it easier to put apps on Azure or other cloud platforms. 3. Working together and building teams • Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise has better collaboration tools, especially for bigger teams. It works with tools like Visual Studio Live Share, which lets team members work together in real time, even if they are working on different codebases. CodeLens gives you more information about your code, like who wrote it and when it was last changed.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional still has Live Share, but it doesn't have some of the more advanced features, like CodeLens and full DevOps support. It is still great for small teams or individual developers, but it doesn't have the full range of collaboration tools that the Enterprise edition does. 4. Prices and licenses The licensing structure is another important difference: • Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise costs more because it has more advanced features and tools. This makes it better for big companies that need enterprise-level support and capabilities.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional is cheaper and has a good mix of features and price, making it great for individual developers or small teams. It's a better choice for your wallet because it still has powerful development tools.5. Help with Azure and the Cloud • Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise works perfectly with Azure DevOps, giving you tools for tracking projects, continuous integration, and delivery pipelines. This makes it easier for development teams to automate tasks and keep an eye on their application's lifecycle in the cloud.

• Visual Studio 2019 Professional supports the cloud, but it has fewer advanced features for DevOps pipelines, integration, and automation.

When to Use Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise



• You work in a big company or on a big development team.

For big applications, you need advanced tools for testing, debugging, and profiling.

Your company needs to be able to work with Azure DevOps and other tools used by large businesses.

IntelliTrace, CodeLens, and Test Manager are some of the tools you need to make working together, testing performance, and fixing bugs easier. Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise is great for businesses that need to work together a lot, do automated testing, connect to the cloud, and have strong debugging tools. If you need advanced features and are working on big applications, the Enterprise edition is the best choice for you. When to Use Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional • You work alone, as a freelancer, or as part of a small team. • Your projects are simpler, and you don't need tools that are only available to big companies.

You want an option that doesn't cost too much but still has all the important features.

You still need a strong IDE that has cloud integration, IntelliCode, and live unit testing, among other things.The Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional edition is great for individual developers or small teams that don’t need all the advanced business tools but still want a fast IDE with the basic tools they need to make apps. Final Thoughts Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise and Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Professional both have a lot of tools for making software, but which one is best for you depends on what you need. Visual Studio Enterprise is the best choice if you work for a big company or development team and need advanced tools for debugging, testing, and working together. The Professional edition, on the other hand, is a great deal for individual developers or small teams because it doesn’t lose any important features. You can pick the right edition to speed up your development processes and boost your productivity by knowing what your specific development needs are and taking into account things like collaboration, scalability, and budget.

