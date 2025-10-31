HDTV Supply Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Service & Trust

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — This year marks a significant milestone for HDTV Supply – our 25th Anniversary. For a quarter of a century, we’ve been honored to serve the professional AV industry with innovative technology, outstanding customer service, and a commitment to quality that has defined who we are.

“It hardly seems possible that we took our first steps in 2000, exactly a quarter of a century ago,” said the spokesperson of HDTV Supply. “From day one, our mission was simple: to provide AV professionals with the best products, the best support, and the best overall experience in the industry. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers, that mission has not only endured – it has flourished.”



What started as a small, ambitious company has grown into a trusted industry leader, serving thousands of integrators, resellers, schools, hospitals, government agencies, sports facilities, and commercial customers worldwide. Over the past 25 years, HDTV Supply has consistently introduced advanced technologies, including WolfPack Matrix Switchers , AV-over-IP solutions , HDMI extenders, video wall processors, and other products that power mission-critical installations every single day.

Our journey has been fueled by innovation and guided by our core values – trust, reliability, and customer-first service. We’ve built long-term relationships with our partners and earned a reputation for solving real-world AV challenges with practical, cutting-edge solutions. And through it all, we’ve never lost sight of what matters most: our customers.

This celebration is not just about looking back – it’s about looking forward. The AV industry is evolving faster than ever, and HDTV Supply remains at the forefront, embracing next-generation technologies, expanding our WolfPack product line , and offering even more flexible and scalable AV solutions for the future.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated employees whose passion drives everything we do,” the spokesperson added. “And to our loyal customers and partners – thank you for your trust, your support, and for growing with us. HDTV Supply’s success belongs to all of you.”



As we begin this exciting new chapter, we reaffirm our promise to deliver:

Here’s to the next 25 years of leadership, technology, and partnership. Thank you for being part of the HDTV Supply family and helping us build a legacy that will continue to grow for decades to come.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts, and custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

