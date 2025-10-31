Corteva Reaffirms Commitment to Delaware

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Corteva, a global agriculture technology company, will continue to chart its future in Delaware, choosing to keep one of its corporate offices in the state, moving to a downtown location in the City of Wilmington.

With the company’s Chestnut Run Plaza lease expiring at the end of this calendar year, Corteva launched a regional site search for new Class A office space for its Delaware team. In partnership with the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) and Corteva began discussions in the spring of 2025 to work toward a common goal of retaining the company’s presence in Delaware and the 200-plus jobs that are important to the state’s sustained tax revenue and economic stability.

“Corteva is a company built on innovation, and so is Delaware’s economy,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “By investing in and strengthening this partnership, we’re ensuring a Delaware-grown company like Corteva can keep creating good-paying jobs and shaping the future right here at home.”

Corteva is an agriculture technology company that combines innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution. It works alongside farmers to help solve some of the world’s toughest challenges.

The Corteva brand was introduced as the agriculture division of DowDuPont in 2018. In 2019, Corteva spun out of DowDuPont to become a standalone company with two segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The company moved its headquarters to Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2022 but maintained an office for key corporate and business functions and the more than 200 employees who support them in Chestnut Run Plaza, just outside Wilmington.

“Corteva Agriscience has been a valued member of Delaware’s business community and innovation ecosystem since its founding here in 2018,” said Rodger Levenson, chairman, president and chief executive officer of WSFS Financial Corporation and co-chair of the DPP Board of Directors. “The company has been an asset to Delaware through its presence and partnerships, and its decision to continue operating here reflects how being in Delaware is a significant benefit for companies like Corteva.”

This year, after reviewing numerous locations in Northern Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania, the company selected space inside the 19-story 1000 North West building – which was built as the Brandywine Building in 1970 and is owned and managed today by Buccini Pollin Group (BPG) – for its move. Corteva’s decision to locate in downtown Wilmington follows last year’s decision by fellow global company Incyte to do likewise, which together will mean more than 1,000 additional workers will be joining those currently working at businesses in the city’s center.

“As major employers like Corteva and Incyte center operations here in the city, it’s clear that Wilmington is a place where business and innovation can thrive,” said Mayor John Carney. “Corteva is an important component of Delaware’s economy and workforce. We’re proud to welcome them to our downtown community, and we’re committed to building on the momentum taking shape across the city.”

Chris Buccini, founder of BPG, agreed.

“Corteva returning to its roots in downtown Wilmington at the former worldwide DuPont headquarters is an exciting moment – and it signifies the continued upward trajectory for the city,” Buccini said. “We are seeing a major shift back to downtown, which is why we have invested heavily in creating high-quality, amenity-rich office environments that represent the future of the modern workplace.”

On Monday, DPP supported the company’s application to the state Council on Development Finance (CDF) for a Retention Performance Award Grant of $500,000 and a Delaware Goods and Services Grant of $500,000. Distribution of these grant monies is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and recommended for approval Corteva’s request for up to $1 million in total funding.

“We’re pleased to continue our footprint in Delaware, where we and our heritage companies have enjoyed more than 200 years of partnership,” said Cornel Fuerer, senior vice president and strategic advisor for Corteva. “Corteva is an important company in an indispensable industry, and we are proud to say that the state of Delaware will be an important partner in our shared, bright future.”

