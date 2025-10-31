White Label Fox Unveils Wolt Clone App with Advanced Features for Efficient Food & Grocery Delivery

2025-10-31

NEW YORK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox has announced the launch of its Wolt Clone App, a fully customizable and ready-to-deploy platform built for entrepreneurs and enterprises entering the fast-growing food and grocery delivery market. The solution empowers businesses to streamline delivery operations, improve user engagement, and expand service offerings under their own brand identity.

Wolt Clone App – In-Depth Features

Customer App Features

  • Easy Sign-Up: Simplified onboarding via email, mobile number, or social login for instant access. 
  • Smart Search & Filters: Users can browse nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and items using advanced filters and sorting options. 
  • Double Orders & Multi-Category Selection: Customers can order from multiple stores or categories like food and groceries simultaneously. 
  • Real-Time Order Tracking: Track order progress from confirmation to doorstep delivery with live map updates. 
  • Multiple Payment Options: Supports secure transactions through cards, wallets, UPI, and cash on delivery. 
  • Ratings & Reviews: Customers can rate services and share experiences to maintain quality and transparency. 

Driver App Features

  • Easy Onboarding: Quick registration and verification process for drivers. 
  • Order Updates: Real-time notifications about new delivery requests and order details. 
  • Smart Order Allocation: System auto-assigns orders based on location and availability for faster delivery. 
  • Live Navigation: GPS-powered routes for accurate directions and time-efficient deliveries. 
  • Earnings Dashboard: Drivers can view earnings summaries for daily, weekly, and monthly performance. 
  • Availability Toggle: Go online or offline based on work schedule and preferences. 

Store App Features

  • Seamless Onboarding: Stores can quickly set up profiles, add images, and define business hours. 
  • Menu & Inventory Management: Add, edit, or manage products and pricing in real time. 
  • Order Alerts: Receive instant notifications for new orders and update statuses efficiently. 
  • Live Order Tracking: Track orders in real-time from preparation to delivery. 
  • Analytics & Reports: Access key performance insights, including revenue, top-selling items, and customer behavior. 
  • Offer & Discount Management: Create and manage promotional campaigns to boost sales. 

Benefits for Businesses

The Wolt Clone App offers a complete digital ecosystem for launching and managing food and grocery delivery operations. With multilingual, multi-currency, and white-label capabilities, it allows startups to:

  • Launch fully functional apps in weeks, not months. 
  • Reduce development costs with a pre-built, customizable framework. 
  • Offer real-time tracking, flexible payments, and smooth delivery management. 
  • Gain insights through analytics and enhance customer engagement. 

To learn more about White Label Fox’s Wolt Clone App and explore its full feature set, visit https://whitelabelfox.com/wolt-clone-app/  or contact sales@whitelabelfox.com.

About White Label Fox

White Label Fox is a leading global app development company specializing in on-demand solutions such as food delivery, grocery, ride-hailing, healthcare, and super apps. Leveraging AI, cloud technology, and scalable architecture, the company helps startups and enterprises launch high-performance, customizable, and future-ready digital platforms.

