White Label Fox Unveils Wolt Clone App with Advanced Features for Efficient Food & Grocery Delivery

NEW YORK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox has announced the launch of its Wolt Clone App, a fully customizable and ready-to-deploy platform built for entrepreneurs and enterprises entering the fast-growing food and grocery delivery market. The solution empowers businesses to streamline delivery operations, improve user engagement, and expand service offerings under their own brand identity.

Wolt Clone App – In-Depth Features

Customer App Features

Easy Sign-Up: Simplified onboarding via email, mobile number, or social login for instant access.

Smart Search & Filters: Users can browse nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and items using advanced filters and sorting options.

Double Orders & Multi-Category Selection: Customers can order from multiple stores or categories like food and groceries simultaneously.

Real-Time Order Tracking: Track order progress from confirmation to doorstep delivery with live map updates.

Multiple Payment Options: Supports secure transactions through cards, wallets, UPI, and cash on delivery.

Ratings & Reviews: Customers can rate services and share experiences to maintain quality and transparency.

Driver App Features

Easy Onboarding: Quick registration and verification process for drivers.

Order Updates: Real-time notifications about new delivery requests and order details.

Smart Order Allocation: System auto-assigns orders based on location and availability for faster delivery.

Live Navigation: GPS-powered routes for accurate directions and time-efficient deliveries.

Earnings Dashboard: Drivers can view earnings summaries for daily, weekly, and monthly performance.

Availability Toggle: Go online or offline based on work schedule and preferences.

Store App Features

Seamless Onboarding: Stores can quickly set up profiles, add images, and define business hours.

Menu & Inventory Management: Add, edit, or manage products and pricing in real time.

Order Alerts: Receive instant notifications for new orders and update statuses efficiently.

Live Order Tracking: Track orders in real-time from preparation to delivery.

Analytics & Reports: Access key performance insights, including revenue, top-selling items, and customer behavior.

Offer & Discount Management: Create and manage promotional campaigns to boost sales.

Benefits for Businesses

The Wolt Clone App offers a complete digital ecosystem for launching and managing food and grocery delivery operations. With multilingual, multi-currency, and white-label capabilities, it allows startups to:

Launch fully functional apps in weeks, not months.

Reduce development costs with a pre-built, customizable framework.

Offer real-time tracking, flexible payments, and smooth delivery management.

Gain insights through analytics and enhance customer engagement.

To learn more about White Label Fox’s Wolt Clone App and explore its full feature set, visit https://whitelabelfox.com/wolt-clone-app/ or contact sales@whitelabelfox.com.

About White Label Fox

White Label Fox is a leading global app development company specializing in on-demand solutions such as food delivery, grocery, ride-hailing, healthcare, and super apps. Leveraging AI, cloud technology, and scalable architecture, the company helps startups and enterprises launch high-performance, customizable, and future-ready digital platforms.