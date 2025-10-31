ICON Park celebrates Florida residents with exclusive savings and special offers

From dining deals to attraction discounts, locals can enjoy offers across Orlando’s favorite entertainment destination

ORLANDO, Fla.,2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — ICON Park is celebrating Florida residents with a variety of special savings across its restaurants, bars, and attractions this fall. From family outings to date nights, Floridians can enjoy food, fun, and entertainment for less — all in the heart of International Drive.

Description automatically generatedParticipating venues are offering limited-time perks for residents who show valid Florida identification, including meal specials, drink discounts, and attraction savings. Offers vary by location, with some available through November and others extending into early 2026.

As one of Orlando’s favorite gathering spots for locals and visitors alike, ICON Park makes fun easy and accessible — with free parking, free admission, and something for everyone. Guests can stop in for an hour or spend the entire day enjoying world-class attractions, craveable dining, lively bars, and entertainment all in one walkable destination.

Highlights include:

Brother Jimmy’s BBQ – Enjoy the Florida Resident Lunch Special: choose from one of five dishes and a beverage for $15, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 30.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips – Florida residents receive 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages with a valid Florida ID. Valid all day, every day. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions or used on third-party delivery services or special events.

I Café De Paris – Receive 15% off all items through Dec. 31, 2025, all day, every day.

Description automatically generatedJuan Valdez Café – Try the Mix and Match Combo featuring a 16 oz latte or chai with a marble cake or cheese bun for $8.45, available daily through Dec. 31, 2025.

Museum of Illusions Orlando – Get admission for $17.99 per person, available Monday through Thursday through November 20 for Florida Residents.

Ole Red Orlando – Florida residents receive 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages daily.

The Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium – Get $5 off admission for Florida Resident Tickets when purchased online at least 24 hours in advance.

Orlando Slingshot – Take $5 off ride admission through Nov. 20, 2025.

Uncle Julio’s Orlando – Get $5 off your meal when you spend $20 or more, valid daily through Feb. 2026.

The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando– Enjoy $5 Tosso Rosé and $5 pints (two select choices, may vary depending on current stock) Monday through Friday from 3–7 p.m. with a valid Florida ID. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

“These offers are our way of saying thank you to the community that supports ICON Park year-round,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, CEO of ICON Park. “We’re proud to be a place where locals can relax, celebrate, and make memories — whether it’s grabbing a bite, catching live entertainment, or taking in the view from The Orlando Eye.”

For a full list of participating venues and offer details, visit https://iconparkorlando.com/deals-tag/florida-resident/

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of experiences, including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment, and shops—all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye.

ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. Just a few of the famous brands that call ICON Park home include Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Darden’s Yard House, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, The Sugar Factory, Museum of Illusions, Shake Shack, Tin Roof, Uncle Julio’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and, opening soon, Blue Man Group. The developers of ICON Park are Torino Companies and Flag Luxury Group, which over the past 50 years have completed a combined total of $10 billion of leisure, entertainment, and retail properties, with another $4 billion of new developments in their pipelines. The partnership is a national leader in developing, owning, and operating entertainment and retail properties in gateway cities like Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, and Orlando, with $2 billion of projects completed and another $2 billion in the pre-development stage. Its portfolio includes Las Vegas Strip properties, 63 CityCenter, Harmon Corner, and a yet-to-be-developed site.

About the Area

Open 365 days a year, ICON Park’s continual roster of activities, nightly live music, and special events—plus free parking and no gate admission—make it a popular day and night choice for Orlando’s 74 million visitors and residents. ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando’s Entertainment District—with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks, the second-largest convention center in the United States, and 1,000+ restaurants, attractions, and retail outlets. The area is further expanding with billions of dollars in growth investments, including Universal Orlando’s much-anticipated fourth theme park, Epic Universe, new and expanding hotels, attractions, restaurants, convention space, entertainment venues, and roadwork enhancements; hundreds of millions of dollars to further expand Orange County’s convention center; and a leg of the high-speed rail line project, Brightline, which will directly link the I-Drive area to Orlando International Airport and the 50+ million passengers it serves annually.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.