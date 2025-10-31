Vapeaah.co.uk Unveils Vertu Vape 50/50 Blackcurrant 10ml – A Perfect Balance of Flavour and Smoothness

London, UK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Vapeaah.co.uk, one of the UK’s trusted online destinations for premium vape products, is delighted to announce the arrival of the Vertu Vape 50/50 Blackcurrant 10ml, a perfectly balanced e-liquid designed for vapers who appreciate rich, fruity notes and a smooth vaping experience.

Crafted with precision and care, Vertu Blackcurrant blends the naturally tangy sweetness of ripe blackcurrants with a smooth 50/50 VG/PG base, creating a flavour profile that feels both bold and refreshingly mellow. It’s a choice that appeals to flavour seekers and traditional vapers alike, suitable for both mouth-to-lung and sub-ohm setups.

“Vertu Vape is about honesty in flavour and balance in sensation,” said a spokesperson from Vapeaah.co.uk. “The Blackcurrant blend embodies that idea perfectly – it’s not overpowering, it’s not artificial, it’s just a pure, enjoyable taste that vapers can return to all day.”

Each 10ml bottle of Vertu Vape Blackcurrant is TPD compliant, nicotine-salt compatible, and manufactured in the UK under strict quality standards. With a 50/50 VG/PG ratio, it delivers consistent performance across devices while maintaining exceptional flavour clarity.

The product is now available for immediate purchase through Vapeaah’s official website:

https://www.vapeaah.co.uk/p/vertu-vape-50-50-blackcurrant-10ml/301

About Vapeaah.co.uk

Vapeaah.co.uk is a UK-based online retailer offering a wide range of e-liquids, vape kits, and accessories from trusted brands. Committed to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Vapeaah continues to serve the UK vaping community with authentic products and reliable service.

Media Contact:

Vapeaah.co.uk

marketing@vapeaah.co.uk

www.vapeaah.co.uk