Holden’s CVE Limited – Precision Engineering and Fabrication Experts

LONDON, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Holden’s CVE Limited is a UK-based engineering company located in Preston, Lancashire, with a strong track record in mechanical and structural engineering. Founded in 1967, the company has developed a solid reputation for delivering high-quality, precision-engineered solutions to clients across a broad range of industrial sectors.

The company offers an extensive suite of engineering services, including fabrication, machining, pipework fabrication, pressure vessel manufacturing, bridge engineering, plant and process engineering, and comprehensive site services. Holden’s is equipped to manage every stage of a project from design through to manufacture, installation, and commissioning.

Holden’s supports projects across several key sectors, including aerospace, railway, nuclear and power, chemical processing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and waste and recycling. The company’s industry-specific knowledge ensures compliance with regulatory standards and safety protocols while delivering cost-effective and efficient results.

Holden’s takes pride in its ability to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Their workforce is highly trained and experienced in managing complex engineering challenges. The company operates under rigorous quality assurance systems and places strong emphasis on health, safety, and environmental responsibility.

For more information about Holden’s full range of services, sectors served, and past project highlights, visit their official website or explore their recent work in the project portfolio.