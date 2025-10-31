Introducing the All-New Crownline HT-437 Fan Heater — Warmth Meets Innovation

UAE, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its newest innovation in home comfort — the HT-437 Fan Heater, a smart and stylish replacement for the previous HT-416 model. Designed with efficiency, safety, and modern aesthetics in mind, the HT-437 redefines how warmth and performance come together in one compact device.

The Crownline HT-437 features two heat settings and an oscillation function to evenly distribute warmth across the room. Equipped with a cool air mode, this heater offers year-round utility, providing comfort through every season. Its adjustable thermostat and power indicator light ensure precision control and ease of use for every household.

Built with overheat protection and thermal automatic cut-off, the HT-437 guarantees safe operation even during extended use. The thoughtfully added carry handle enhances portability, while its lightweight design (1.3 kg net weight) makes it easy to move between rooms.

Covering an area of approximately 20 m² with a power output ranging from 1000W to 2000W, the HT-437 operates efficiently within a 220–240V / 50–60Hz power range — making it ideal for both home and office environments.

“The HT-437 is a blend of safety, comfort, and smart design — created for modern living,” said a Crownline spokesperson. “It’s not just a heater; it’s a year-round comfort solution that adapts to every lifestyle.”

With its compact box dimensions (20.6 x 15.0 x 28.0 cm) and durable construction, the Crownline HT-437 Fan Heater delivers outstanding performance while maintaining the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

Coming Soon! Experience the warmth and efficiency of the Crownline HT-437 Fan Heater — where design meets dependable performance.

Product Specifications Summary:

Model: HT-437 (Replacement for HT-416)

Availability

All room heater products are now available on https://www.crownline.ae/ and at select retailers across the UAE.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

