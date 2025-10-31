Retail Show Australia 2026 – A Major Exhibition on the Australian Retail Calendar

MELBOURNE, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Retail Show Australia is thrilled to announce that the much-anticipated next edition of exhibition will take place 22-24 September, 2026 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). Next year, we’re embracing a powerful theme: Resilience, Evolution, Rebounce. Join us as we celebrate the strength and adaptability of the retail industry, explore its dynamic evolution, and witness the incredible rebound of this vibrant sector.

This event will gather retail enterprises and key players across the world and showcase the latest retail products, equipment, services and comprehensive solutions. Main sectors: AI (for retail), retail tech, E-commerce, shopfitting and design, fitness and health products, food and beverage (retail).

Retail Show Australia will present several new or upgraded exhibiting zones in 2026: AI-Powered Zone offers hands-on AI retail demos for immersive exploration, FUTURE STORE Interactive Zone unveils cutting-edge smart retail tech to reimagine shopping, and Fitness and Health Products Zone features 200+ premium fitness brands and exciting live competitions.

In addition to the exhibition, Retail Show Australia 2026 will host a series of upgraded seminars and forums featuring global retail leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs with hot topics including digital transformation, future store design, shifting consumer behaviors, supply chain innovation, and sustainability.

Retail Show Australia provides a great platform for you to present your latest innovations, equipment and

technologies. Gain access to the latest industry knowledge, technical expertise, applications, products, solutions and reach top buyers from Woolworths, Coles, 7-Eleven, Wesfarmers, JB Hifi, Spotlight, Mecca, Myer, David Jones, Keiko, Amazon, MUJI, Swisse, Pharmacy 777, Feathers Boutique, etc.