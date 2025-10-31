Illuma Electrical Powers Up Brisbane’s Coastal Suburbs with Expanded Services

Sandgate, Australia, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Illuma Electrical now provides full-service air conditioning installations in Shorncliffe and Sandgate, alongside trusted electrical repairs and maintenance across Brisbane.

Illuma Electrical is making life more comfortable and safer for homeowners in Brisbane’s northern suburbs with a newly expanded service offering. The company now provides expert installation of air conditioning in Shorncliffe and air conditioning in Sandgate, supported by a strong foundation of reliable electrical repairs and maintenance throughout Brisbane.

As Brisbane continues to face hotter, more humid summers, demand for high-performance air conditioning has grown significantly. Illuma’s licensed team ensures that each system is installed safely, efficiently, and suited to the unique conditions of coastal properties.

“Our coastal clients have specific needs due to the salt air and heat,” says an Illuma spokesperson. “We’re helping homeowners not only stay cool but also maintain safe and compliant electrical systems.”

The company’s expansion into full-service air conditioning builds on its strong reputation as a dependable North Brisbane electrician, known for high-quality workmanship, transparent pricing, and timely service.

Illuma Electrical continues to deliver a wide range of services, including fault finding, safety switch upgrades, switchboard installations, and general maintenance. By offering combined cooling and electrical solutions, Illuma gives clients a one-stop service that ensures systems operate efficiently all year round.

This strategic growth underscores Illuma’s commitment to serving Brisbane’s evolving electrical and comfort needs, especially in growing suburbs like Shorncliffe and Sandgate.

About Illuma Electrical

Illuma Electrical is a Brisbane-based electrical company specialising in residential installations, maintenance, and air conditioning services. Serving North Brisbane, Shorncliffe, Sandgate, and surrounding areas, Illuma provides safe, energy-efficient, and customer-focused solutions.