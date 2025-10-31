Garden Rooms business GD Timber craft announce busy October

Wakefield, UK, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — GD Timbercraft Gdtimbercraft.co.uk announce a very busy October with projects being carried out throughout Yorkshire.

One such project was the Design and Install of a multi-function garden room 6 meter by 5 meter , for a client in Alwoodley Leeds.

GD Timber craft work throughout West Yorkshire with projects being carried out throughout the major towns and cities of Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax, and Wakefield.

For further info contact:

Danny Holmes – Phone 07876 226768

Address – 223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA

Email gdtimbercraft@gmail.com

Web. https://gdtimbercraft.co.uk