Junk King Greensboro Expands with New Kernersville Location to Bring Faster, Greener Junk Removal to the Triad

GREENSBORO, NC, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Junk King Greensboro is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Kernersville, NC location, expanding its trusted, eco-friendly junk removal services across the greater Triad region. The locally owned and operated franchise continues to build on its mission of providing fast, affordable, and environmentally responsible junk removal solutions for both residential and commercial customers.

The expansion marks another milestone for Junk King Greensboro as the company strengthens its presence throughout Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and neighboring communities. The new Kernersville location allows the team to offer same-day and next-day pickup services more efficiently, helping homeowners, business owners, and property managers clear unwanted clutter with ease.

“Opening in Kernersville allows us to serve more customers, faster. And with the same care and professionalism our community has come to expect,” said Brad Mabry, the local franchise owner. “We’re passionate about keeping our neighborhoods clean while reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills. Every item we collect is sorted to determine what can be reused, recycled, or donated.”

Junk King Greensboro is the #1 rated junk removal service in the nation for customer satisfaction. Their full-service junk hauling and self-service dumpster rental options are designed to make cleanup simple for projects of any size, from furniture and appliance removal to construction debris and property cleanouts. Every job includes transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees.

In addition to providing top-tier service, the company takes pride in its environmentally conscious practices. Up to 60% of what Junk King hauls is recycled or donated, significantly reducing the environmental impact of traditional junk removal. By partnering with local recycling facilities and charitable organizations, Junk King helps ensure that usable materials are given a second life and less waste ends up in local landfills.

With the addition of the Kernersville location, Junk King Greensboro continues to set the standard for reliable, eco-friendly junk removal in North Carolina. The company remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and superior customer care—values that have made it a trusted choice for thousands of clients across the region.

If you would like to learn more about this expansion or the Kernersville location, you can check out the website at https://www.junk-king.com/locations/winston-salem/junk-removal-kernersville-nc. Reach out directly to the staff at Junk King with any questions you might have or to schedule service in the Triad area.

