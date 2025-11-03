Why Erinfolami – A Bridge From Unemployable to Employment Ready

Iseyin, Oyo, Nigeria, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Erinfolami Yusuf founded and succeeded in acquiring full funding. To commemorate the 65th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, Why Erinfolami, founded by Erinfolami Yusuf, is a Pilot Program Initiative Series of Scholarships specifically purposed to offer, three select individuals at a time, a roadmap and mechanism to build a bridge that will take them from ‘unemployable’ to ‘employment ready’.

“Few programs are guaranteed to deliver results. This is one of them,” said April Masini, the sponsor of Erinfolami’s Pilot Program and it’s Series of Scholarships.

Ms Masini, an acclaimed American CEO and recognized philanthropist, said she agreed to back the initiative because, “I offered Erinfolami a raise, and he asked me to sponsor a program to benefit those in his country instead. That said it all.” Erinfolami’s story “My Biggest Wish” first caught Ms Masini’s attention. Indeed it impressed her so much that she hired him.

“Erinfolami is who Erinfolami is.” said Ms Masini. “He is driven by purpose, and Erinfolami’s purpose was to find a solution to help those deemed “unemployable” and otherwise forgotten in his country.” “What makes Why Erinfolami special is that it will give hope to those who likely lack faith in their future,” continued Ms Masini. Erinfolami has been dreaming of this day for nearly his entire life. “My biggest aspiration has been to do something meaningful. Now I am,” said Erinfolami.

Why does Ms Masini believe that Erinfolami is almost guaranteed to succeed? “Erinfolami’s goal is to offer hope that is otherwise unavailable. This program offers hope and much more,” Ms Masini answered. The first round of invitations saw three people not over the age of 25, being awarded scholarships and acceptance into the program, their motivation, levels of digital literacy and socio-economic status being factors. Applications opened on October 1 and selections was finalized on October 16, 2025.

“We never go wrong doing the right thing,” says Ms Masini. “Erinfolami has only just begun, and he has already won.” Apply for the next round of Scholarship: at https://forms .gle/z4GvdCbHKVFjaSxWA