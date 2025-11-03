Which version of Project Professional 2024 or Project Standard 2021 and 2024 is best for you?

LONDON, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — To make sure that a project goes well, project management software is very important for keeping track of tasks, timelines, resources, and budgets. Microsoft Project is a popular project management tool that comes in different versions to meet the needs of different users. Project Standard 2021, Project Standard 2024, and Project Professional 2024 are some of these. But how do you know which version is best for your business or project? This article will look at the most important features of each version and help you choose the one that best meets your needs.

What is Microsoft Project, and why is it important?

Microsoft Project is a powerful tool that helps teams and project managers plan, run, and keep track of how their projects are going. Microsoft Project makes it easier to plan, share resources, and work together, whether you’re in charge of a small team or a big, complicated project. It lets you make Gantt charts, keep track of dependencies, and do tasks quickly.



Microsoft has different versions of Project to meet different needs. The main differences between Project Professional 2024, Project Standard 2021, and Project Standard 2024 have to do with how well they work, how well they work with other people, and how well they work with the cloud.

Project Professional 2024: More advanced tools for professional project managers



Project Professional 2024 is the most feature-rich version of Microsoft Project. It has a lot of tools for bigger teams and businesses that need advanced project management skills. It has all the features of Project Standard, plus extra tools for working together, managing resources, and talking to each other.

The fact that Project Professional 2024 works with Microsoft Teams is one of its best features. This lets people work together in real time. Project Professional 2024 also lets you connect to the cloud, so you can store and share project files using OneDrive or SharePoint. This makes it easy for anyone to access your project data from any device, which is great for businesses with teams that work from different locations.

Important Features of Project Professional 2024:

1. Advanced Collaboration Tools: You can work with your team members in real time thanks to the integration with Microsoft Teams. This makes it easy to stay in touch.

2. Cloud Integration: The ability to sync data to OneDrive and SharePoint makes sure that project files are always available, even when you are not at your desk.

3. Resource Management: Offers advanced tools for keeping track of project resources, making sure that personnel and materials are used in the best way possible.

4. Project Tracking and Reporting: Managers can keep an eye on progress, budgets, and deadlines with real-time project tracking and customizable reports.

5. Task Dependencies: You can easily set up task dependencies, which will help you avoid delays and make your project timeline more accurate.

Project Standard 2021 is a good choice for small teams.

Project Standard 2021 is a simple, dependable tool for managing projects that is made for small teams or businesses. This version has all the basic tools you need to plan, carry out, and keep an eye on projects, but it doesn’t have some of the more advanced features of the Professional version, like real-time collaboration and access from the cloud.

Project Standard 2021 is great for companies that don’t need to make changes often or use advanced communication tools for teams. It has important features like Gantt charts, task management, and basic reporting. But it doesn’t have the same level of flexibility and integration as the more advanced versions.



Important Parts of Project Standard 2021:

1. Task Management: Make tasks, give them start and end dates, assign resources, and keep track of how things are going.

2. Gantt Charts: Use Gantt charts to see project timelines and dependencies in a way that is easy to understand.

3. Basic Reporting: Use simple reports to keep track of how the project is going and what its status is.

4. Resource Allocation: Give tasks resources and keep track of workloads.

5. Focused on a single user: Project Standard 2021 is best for one person or a small group of people working on a project.

The Most Recent Standard Edition of Project Standard 2024

Project Standard 2024 builds on what Project Standard 2021 started, adding some new and improved features. This version is for people who need a simple and effective way to manage projects, but it has better performance and some new features.

Project Standard 2024 has new project templates, better ways to report on progress, and easier ways to manage tasks. The new templates make it easier to start different kinds of projects, and the better reporting tools help users get a clearer picture of how projects are going, how much they cost, and when they will be done. But just like Project Standard 2021, it still doesn’t have advanced cloud integration and collaboration tools.

Some important things about Project Standard 2024 are:

1. Better task management: Better organization comes from making, editing, and keeping track of tasks easier.

2. Better Reporting: Tools that make reporting more powerful to help keep track of how well a project is doing.

3. New Templates: A lot of new templates for different kinds of projects, which makes it easier to get started on new ones.

4. Local Storage: Users can still store and manage projects locally, even though they can’t access the cloud.

5. Best for Small Teams: This is best for small teams or people who don’t need to work together or store files in the cloud.

The main differences between Project Professional 2024 and the regular versions are

There are big differences between Project Professional 2024 and the standard versions, Project Standard 2021 and Project Standard 2024. These differences are especially important for working together and using the cloud.

1. Collaboration: Project Professional 2024 has strong collaboration tools that work with Microsoft Teams, but the standard versions do not. This makes Professional 2024 perfect for big teams or companies that need to work together and talk to each other in real time.

2. Cloud Features: Project Professional 2024 works perfectly with cloud services like OneDrive and SharePoint. On the other hand, the standard versions only let you store files on one device, so project files aren’t automatically synced across devices.

3. Better Resource Management: The Professional version has more powerful resource management tools that make it easier to keep track of resource availability and allocation.

4. Reporting and Tracking: All versions have reporting features, but Project Professional 2024 has more detailed and customizable reports that are necessary for big projects.

Which Version Should You Pick?

Your project needs and the size of your team will mostly determine whether you choose Project Professional 2024, Project Standard 2021, or Project Standard 2024.

• Project Professional 2024 is great for businesses or teams that are bigger and need more advanced tools for working together, managing resources, and connecting to the cloud. It’s great for keeping track of complicated projects that need updates in real time and project tracking that can change.

• Project Standard 2021 is best for small teams or people who only need basic project management tools. It has tools for managing tasks, Gantt charts, and simple reporting, but it doesn’t have any advanced collaboration tools.

• Project Standard 2024 is an updated version of the Standard edition that has better task management and reporting tools. This version is great for people who want a simple but useful project management tool that doesn’t need cloud integration or tools for working together.

In conclusion



The size of your team and the difficulty of your projects will help you choose the right version of Microsoft Project. Project Professional 2024 is the best choice if you need advanced collaboration and cloud features. If you don’t need a lot of features, Project Standard 2021 or Project Standard 2024 will give you the basic tools you need to manage your projects well. Think about what you need and pick the version that works best for your team’s workflow and the size of the project.

