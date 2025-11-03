How to Choose the Best Windows Server for Your Business: Knowing the Basics and Device CALs

LONDON, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Windows Server is a strong option for businesses because it has a lot of different features that can meet different IT needs. It’s important to know the different editions and licensing options if you want to upgrade your infrastructure or set up a new server. We will look at the different core options that come with Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core, Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core, and licensing options that come with Windows Server 2022 Device CAL and Windows Server 2022 Device CALs in this article.

Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core: A Good Choice for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Businesses that want a good balance between performance and cost should definitely consider Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core. This version has a 24-core configuration, which gives it a lot of computing power. Businesses can easily run many applications, virtual machines, and databases at the same time. It’s great for medium-sized businesses that need a stronger server infrastructure but don’t want to spend too much on high-end systems.

One of the best things about Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core is that it can handle heavy workloads and grow with your needs. It works with a lot of different programs, so it’s a flexible choice for businesses that need more IT support. It also has better security features, such as better protection against cyber threats, which makes it a safe choice for businesses that deal with sensitive data.

You can find more information about Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core at this link if you want to learn more or buy it.



Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core: For Big Companies with a Lot of Needs

Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core is the best choice for businesses that need the best performance. This version is great for big businesses or groups that need a lot of processing power, like those that run complicated programs or manage big virtual environments.

Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core with 32 cores runs faster and can easily handle heavy workloads. It lets companies run more than one virtual machine, handle big databases, and support more and more users and devices. This version of the server also has advanced security features that keep your network safe from threats from both inside and outside.

If your business is growing quickly and needs a lot of IT resources, Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core has the power and reliability you need. Visit the product page for more information about this edition.

Windows Server 2022 Device CAL: An Easy Way for Businesses to Get Licenses

You need a Client Access License (CAL) for every user or device that connects to a Windows Server. Windows Server 2022 Device CAL makes it easy for businesses with a lot of devices, like workstations, point-of-sale terminals, or kiosks, to access the server.

Windows Server 2022 Device CAL lets any number of users on a licensed device access the server. This choice is great for businesses that have shared devices or where many workers use the same computer, like in retail, healthcare, or industrial settings.

The device-based licensing model is great for businesses that have a lot of devices but not many users. It lets them pay for fewer licenses while still making sure they are following the rules. If you want to learn more about Windows Server 2022 Device CAL, go to this page.

Windows Server 2022 Device CALs: Making it easier for businesses to grow

Windows Server 2022 Device CALs is a flexible way for businesses to expand their licensing options. As your business grows, more devices will probably be able to connect to your server. You can easily add more licenses as needed with Windows Server 2022 Device CALs. You don’t have to worry about keeping track of each user’s licenses.

This flexibility is very helpful in places where businesses have a lot of shared devices, like warehouses, retail stores, or public service centers. Businesses can manage their licensing in a cost-effective way with Windows Server 2022 Device CALs. This makes sure they stay compliant while expanding their infrastructure.

Important Reasons to Pick Windows Server 2019 or 2022

Better Performance: Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core and Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core both offer great performance. The 32-core version has the most processing power for tough jobs. These setups can handle a lot of work and a lot of virtual environments at the same time. Better security: Windows Server editions have advanced security features like secured-core server, which helps keep threats from inside and outside the network at bay. This is why Windows Server is a great choice for businesses that work with private data. Scalability: The basic settings in Windows Server 2019 and 2022 let businesses grow their IT infrastructure as their needs change. Windows Server lets you easily add more computing power, storage, or user licenses as needed. Flexible Licensing: Businesses can choose the best licensing model for their needs with Windows Server 2022 Device CAL and Windows Server 2022 Device CALs. The device-based model is a cost-effective way for businesses with a lot of devices to connect to the server.

How to Decide Between Windows Server Versions and Device CALs

When choosing between Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core, Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core, and Windows Server 2022 Device CALs, think about these things:

Size and needs of the business: Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core may be enough for a small to medium-sized business. Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core will give you the extra performance you need if you need more from your IT.

may be enough for a small to medium-sized business. will give you the extra performance you need if you need more from your IT. Licensing Model: Windows Server 2022 Device CAL is the best choice for businesses with a lot of devices but not many users. Windows Server 2022 Device CALs are great for big businesses with lots of users and devices because they can grow and change as needed.

is the best choice for businesses with a lot of devices but not many users. are great for big businesses with lots of users and devices because they can grow and change as needed. Security and Virtualization: Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core and Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core both offer strong support for virtualization and advanced security features if security and virtualization are important to your business.

In the end, what is the best choice for your business?

Choosing the right version of Windows Server and licensing model is very important for making the most of your IT infrastructure and keeping your business running smoothly. Each option has its own set of benefits. For example, Windows Server 2019 Standard 24 Core is a good choice for a balanced solution, Windows Server 2019 Standard 32 Core is the best choice for maximum performance, and Windows Server 2022 Device CALs is the best choice for flexible licensing.

To find the best solution for your business, you need to carefully think about its needs in terms of performance, licensing, and scalability. Your business can stay ahead of the curve and make sure that your IT infrastructure is safe, scalable, and ready for growth by buying the right server solution and licensing.

Please Visit https://pckeys.uk/ for more information.

Media Contact:

PC Keys

Digital Point Ltd

International House

101 King’s Cross Road London,

England, WC1X 9LP

Phone/Whatsapp:

07946 666786

01444 300321