ClimAIteTRACK: Spotlight on Key Metrics Behind the EAG

Toronto, CANADA, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — The NOAA calls for an ‘above average’ hurricane season for 2025 and so far, it’s shaping up to be another busy year for commercial and residential property losses. That means more payouts from insurance companies and increasing operational costs that are no longer region specific as increasing severe weather activity spans the globe. Assessing region specific climate risk is a method for insurance companies to measure past and potential future exposure to severe, damage causing weather elements. ClimAIteTRACK is a new tool for the insurance industry that delivers detailed analysis of current and historical weather metrics to ‘paint an environmental picture’ of a specific area or location. With a generated Environmental Assessment Grade (EAG), insurance businesses can better strategize and manage premium revenue and offer client facing transparency to maintain brand equity. What are some of the metrics behind the EAG? Continue on for highlights on the ClimAIteTRACK process.

Short and Long Term Effect of Moisture Metrics

When it comes to physical infrastructure, moisture is the top element for damage to property and assets. Moisture causes corrosion in metals, advanced decay in wood and results in mold on most surfaces, rendering them unusable and a health hazard. Two key moisture metrics inside the ClimAIteTRACK algorithm are precipitation and humidity. Measured as a total in millimeters, precipitation metrics can point to short term impacts such as severe weather events and / or regional flood conditions. Increasing humidity levels suggest extended lingering exposure to moisture and longer term negative effects on infrastructure. Even a slight increase in daily humidity averages can have devastating effects over longer periods of time.The EAG algorithm identifies patterns and trends over historical and recent data within these moisture metrics and assesses potential risk using a machine learned process.

Solar and Atmospheric Effects

Climate change over the years has changed the chemical makeup of the Earth’s atmosphere and sky-borne elements are increasing negative impacts on man made structures and property. Metrics such as the UV Index, solar radiation and solar energy are damaging elements that can greatly increase wear and tear and shorten life cycles of buildings and assets. These metrics also contribute to unhealthy air quality environments inside buildings and structures and shorten lifespans of HVAC systems and internal structures. These changing atmospheric conditions are also causing chain reaction events such as increasing surface and ocean temperatures which are attributed to more intense, damage-causing weather activity and drier conditions that increase destructive wildfire events. Watching for patterns and trends within these solar and atmospheric metrics, the EAG can assess past exposure and potential for future risk based on historical and recent metric values.

Physical Weather Elements

Surface and physical weather metrics are included in the EAG and represent past occurrences or future potential for damage causing elements. Measured by speed and daily averages, wind gusts and maximum wind speed are an important metric in assessing infrastructure exposure and potential weakening by advanced wear and tear. Higher values and increasing trends can suggest potential for more damaging exposure and reduced working lifespan of man made elements. If applicable, snow cover values are considered as an extension of potential moisture exposure and weakening integrity of infrastructure. Snow accumulations and depth are utilized when values are available.

Region Specific Analytics for the EAG

Severe and catastrophic weather events are things the insurance industry will have to contend with as climate change continues to produce more frequent systems and drier conditions. Using technology, such as ClimAIteTRACK, insurance carriers gain a better understanding of a specific region’s past and potential future climate risk. The EAG provides a detailed analysis and rating that insurers can apply to premium revenue management or utilize in a Dynamic Premium Pricing Model (DPPM) in an effort to increase revenue and mitigate losses. The EAG is an easy to understand grading system that can also be utilized as a client facing element to offer transparency for premium adjustments or monthly / quarterly DPPM reporting. The EAG data cycle includes key weather metrics and statistics and has direct impacts on physical assets that would be covered by a residential or commercial insurance policy. The ClimAIteTRACK evaluation is now online. Get an EAG for any location here: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#ctrack