Beyond Checkmarks: ReguardAI Elevates Regulatory Compliance with Real-Time, Deep-Verification PAN API

Noida, India, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Speed and security are no longer a trade-off. ReguardAI Technologies today launched the PAN Comprehensive API, optimizing the critical identity verification step for maximum efficiency and security. This API is purpose-built for the demands of the modern digital economy, where customers expect onboarding to be complete in seconds, not minutes.

The ReguardAI PAN Comprehensive API performs a comprehensive identity validation and data retrieval operation in milliseconds. This sub-second performance validates the core identity document and simultaneously pulls essential compliance data—such as registered name, linkage status, and date of incorporation—directly from authorized sources. This prevents the identity verification step from becoming a bottleneck in the user journey.

“For high-growth platforms, every minute of friction during onboarding translates to lost customers. Our focus was on making the most critical compliance step invisible to the user,” said [Insert Executive Name Here], [Title] at ReguardAI Technologies. “The speed of our PAN API is a game-changer. It allows institutions to bring on thousands of new customers flawlessly while feeding our BeyondAI™ platform the instant, trusted data it needs to start behavioral monitoring immediately, securing the account from the moment of activation.”

Security Without Compromise: By embedding the PAN Comprehensive API into the initial stage of the user flow, ReguardAI ensures that compliance requirements are met swiftly and accurately, establishing a high-integrity data baseline that is critical to preventing the 80% of fraud that occurs after the customer is onboarded.