Global Trade: The Pathway to Economic Prosperity

Seattle, WA, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Warren Buffett recently affirmed a principle at the heart of global progress: “balanced trade is good for the world,” noting, “the more prosperous the rest of the world becomes, … the more prosperous we’ll become.” His words reflect more than economic logic. They highlight the essential truth that trade creates reciprocal value, strengthening nations, industries, and communities alike.

Global trade is not a zero-sum game but a multiplier of shared prosperity, stability, and opportunity. It is both a driver of economic growth and a foundation for enduring partnership, proving that when nations invest in each other’s success, everyone benefits. In that sense, global commerce is less about competition and more about collaboration.

That belief is the foundation of our initiative, Global Trade Is Good, which is a movement built on the conviction that when nations trade, they don’t just exchange goods; they create prosperity, partnership, and progress.

Why Global Trade Is Good

Trade strengthens economies, creates jobs, and builds connections across borders. From the coffee we drink in the morning to the technology we rely on daily; our lives reflect the quiet efficiency of global trade networks. But the impact goes well beyond convenience. Trade helps lift communities, encourages innovation, and expands opportunity. In today’s climate of rising skepticism about globalization, it’s worth restating what remains true: trade is a force for good.

The Broader Impact: Jobs, Growth, and Infrastructure

Trade continues to be a powerful engine for job creation. According to the World Trade Organization, trade-related jobs tend to be more stable, better paid, and more productive than those in non-trade sectors.

In the United States alone, exports support over 41 million jobs. In developing countries, access to global markets has helped create millions of new positions in manufacturing, logistics, and services. That’s nearly one in every five U.S. jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

In developing economies, Trade has also played a central role in reducing poverty worldwide. The World Bank estimates that open trade policies were a major factor in lifting more than one billion people out of extreme poverty between 1990 and 2015. When countries engage in trade, there is growth. This growth means people gain access to better education, healthcare, and quality of life.

As nations expand their role in the global economy, they invest in roads, ports, rail networks, and digital systems. The U.S. The Department of Commerce estimates that every $1 billion increase in U.S. exports is associated with over 6,000 additional jobs and boosts investment in ports, rail, and digital systems.

These improvements benefit not just the movement of goods, but also the development of entire communities. From sub-Saharan Africa to Southeast Asia, trade has supported long-term economic growth and regional integration.

Global Trade: Looking Back and Moving Forward

While some look nostalgically at the postwar American economy as a period marked by high tariffs and tightly controlled capital, it was less dynamic than it’s often remembered. One analysis described it as “productive but remarkably static,” where corporate leaders were unresponsive to markets and innovation was mostly confined to industrial labs.

By contrast, today’s economy is fast-moving and open. It rewards bold ideas, encourages competition, and creates space for new players to challenge incumbents. That kind of dynamism can feel disruptive, but it is also what fuels meaningful progress.

Enabling the Future of Global Trade

At Trade Tech, we believe in enabling and accelerating this transformation.

Global trade is not about preserving the status quo. Global Trade has been good for America; our economy is the envy of the world. It has also brought prosperity to much of the world and is still growing rapidly. It’s brought friendship and far greater mutual understanding.

The current world order is an unprecedented success that only the foolish would want to overturn. Let’s take a good look and see the value it’s created because when trade flows, prosperity follows.